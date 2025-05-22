Global Rap Sensation Hanumankind Will Headline the First Ever BUDX NBA House Alongside Parimal Shais and Kalmi

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser have unveiled the line-up of artists set to perform at the first-ever BUDX NBA House, making its India debut on June 7–8 at DOME, SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Bringing together the worlds of basketball, music and culture, BUDX NBA House will feature live performances by a curated mix of cutting-edge artists. Headlining the music lineup is hip-hop powerhouse Hanumankind, who will perform alongside Parimal Shais and Kalmi. The Bangalore-based rapper from Kerala known for his blistering flow and kinetic stage presence has become something of a phenomenon in hip-hop circles. With roots in both India and the U.S., his lyricism is agile and sharp, often veering into philosophical territory without ever losing its grit. From high-energy bangers like Big Dawgs and Run It Up to experimental collaborations like Genghis, Hanumankind treats every track like a manifesto, pairing dense bars with a voice that can alternate between velvet and venom.

Hanumankind, Parimal Shais and Kalmi (ETV Bharat)

Kalmi is a top music producer from Hyderabad and regular collaborator of Hanumankind. Then there’s Parimal Shais, Bangalore-based music producer and DJ who has carved out his own corner of experimental hip-hop and electronic music with eerie ease. Often called South India’s best-kept secret, Parimal fuses field recordings, trap drums, Indian classical motifs, and chopped vocals into soundscapes that are both disorienting and hypnotic.

Baby J and Tye Turner (ETV Bharat)

Joining them are global names making waves across international stages including Baby J, an Indo-Australian artist who recently went viral for her genre-bending mixes; Tye Turner, an Australian-Filipino DJ & Producer celebrated for his diverse sound selection and innovative remixes; and Shioriy Bradshaw, a Tokyo-based DJ with a deep curiosity for underground culture.

Tickets are available on District by Zomato. BUDX NBA House will feature basketball-themed activities, a fresh POV on music right from the line up to the experiences, meet-and-greets with five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, as well as performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings’ dunk team.