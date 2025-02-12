India's Got Perverts! Where Should Comedians and Online Content Creators Draw The Line?

If until now, you haven't heard the name Ranveer Allahbadia and his BeerBiceps podcast, chances are you won't forget his name now, since he has entered our homes with his obscene remarks. Allahbadia is known for his fitness content and mostly-average interviews with celebrities. He has placed himself at the centre of a raging controversy after making an offensive remark during a live appearance on Samay Raina's web show India's Got Latent.

Raina's despicable show, liked by thousands of people, has indecent content that you can never afford to watch with your family. Obscene language, below-the-belt conversation, and individual roasting are what India's Got Latent produces. Allahbadia joined the bandwagon and asked a contestant an offensive question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" he asked during the latest episode of the show, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija (who goes by the name 'The Rebel Kid' on Instagram).

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina at India's Got Latent show (ETV Bharat)

The statement has left the internet divided and uncomfortable. With a massive following on the internet, Allahbadia isn't just another influencer. He is someone with a platform that shapes minds, particularly young ones. Some users say, this is just dark humour, a staple of shows on YouTube. Many would say that people are too sensitive and the outrage is excessive, or the freedom of speech must allow for edgy and even offensive content. While there's some truth to it, the problem is about the deliberate choice to invoke imagery so disgraceful that it alienates and disgusts rather than entertains. It wasn't just crass and violation of basic decency: parents, family, and personal dignity are not punchlines.

"This isn't about bad jokes but about content creators stooping low for some clicks, views and revenue. They don't even bother to rate the content as 'adult'. It's available online for all age groups. They just care about engagement and then the entire creative fraternity is dragged into it," says Kunal Jhawar, poet and founder of the Kalart YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia released an apology stating that comedy isn't his forte. But is this really about comedy or responsibility? Someone with millions of followers doesn't get to play this 'I didn't mean it' card, it is an attack on cultural mores. "Influencers have a duty to draw a line. If they can't do it, their viewers will do it by unfollowing them," says Jhawar. In two days, Allahbadia has lost over 8,000 followers.

A Pattern of Missteps

This isn't the first time Ranveer Allahbadia has ventured into problematic territory. For instance, in one of his podcasts, while trying to appear intellectual, Allahbadia said, "Hitler was an evil man, but who isn't." This statement can only come from a person who is either unaware of the history of Hitler's regime or is ignorant of the fact that millions of people were thrown into a poisonous gas chamber to die. If this is intelligent, then the widely popular definition of being bright needs to be updated (or rather taught) to Allahbadia.

In the past, Allahbadia was called out for promoting pseudo-science in his podcast, where dubious claims about health and wellness were presented without sufficient fact-checking. But this latest incident has taken things to a new low, with many accusing him of normalising obscene language and promoting offensive humour.

Lovely Sharma, a poet and a content creator with more than 124,000 followers says Allahbadia is an easy target, while an abundance of explicit content is ignored online. "We shouldn't forget that the audience is someone who likes and dislikes something. The show is popular because people are watching it. Just because Allahbadia has a following doesn't mean we should target him. I think we shouldn't be dragging this too much," says Sharma.

While Sharma makes a point on selective outrage, we miss the point that there's a fine line between content and vulgarity. In the past, other influencers have faced similar storms. Comedians such as Tanmay Bhat, Munawar Faruqui, and Kunal Kamra have walked the sharp edge between satire and scandal. While some of their content aims to challenge societal norms, it also frequently crosses the line of disrespect and vulgarity, disguised as “edgy" comedy.

Edgy or Vulgar?

The ongoing controversy surrounding Allahbadia calls for a serious discussion. He has been summoned by the Mumbai police after several complaints were filed against the podcaster. One wonders what constitutes comedy and where the limits should lie.

"In so many ways, we've regressed as a society and so has comedy. Now we are catering to baser tastes. All kind of comedy is welcome, even if it is basic, adult, whatever it is. As long as it is making people laugh, without hurting anyone's religious and personal sentiments, it's fine," actress Archana Puran Singh said in one of her interviews with the writer.

Additionally, many on the internet support Allahbadia for his right to freedom of speech. However, we are reminded of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's words when he said, "I completely believe in freedom of speech and no issues there. Jab aap kisi ko insult karte ho to aap violence perpetuate kar rahe ho."

Borrowed Content

While Allahbadia's statement was offensive, another troubling aspect is the fact that it wasn't even original. It was taken from a popular English podcast, raising questions about the originality and authenticity of much of the content being churned out by influencers online. "This habit of using edgy material from Western podcasts without considering the cultural sensitivities has become a problem among Indian influencers," says Prateek Rai, a social media expert, who manages several celebrity accounts.

"There's immense pressure of creating more content than other influencers. There are so many influencers out there, and everyone wants to be better than the other. This is pushing them to create whatever can bring them views and clicks. They forget to create meaningful and responsible entertainment when they are in this rat race," says Smruti Patwa, a digital marketing expert.

Viewers Discretion Advised

When living in a hyper-connected age, the responsibility also lies with the audience. Their words, actions and jokes are often taken at face value, with little thought paid to the context or consequences. Meanwhile, the line between humour and harm continues to blur. This is precisely why it's crucial for young viewers to remain discerning about what they consume and who they choose to follow. A much bigger responsibility lies with the audience to be mindful of what content they consume.