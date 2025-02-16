ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ramcharitmanas Painting By Jaipur Artist Draws Huge Crowd At Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj: A painting of Ramcharitmanas, depicting story of Lord Rama from his birth to exile, displayed at the Maha Kumbh Mela has drawn a lot of attention with devotees flocking here to take a glimpse of the unique artwork. Ramcharitmanas is a Hindu epic poem written by poet Tulsidas in the 16th century.

The painting has been made by artist Naveen Sharma, a resident of Jaipur, and displayed at the exhibition in the Akhara area in the mela ground. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sharma explained the painting and his aim behind the creation.

Sharma said, "I have depicted the entire Ramcharitramanas in this painting. There are around 20 lakh pictures narrating the episodes of the entire Ramcharitmanas. This apart, it has Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla as well as lakhs of devotees gathering in front of the temple."

When asked about the price of the painting, he said "It is priceless and I do not intend to sell it. The painting of Ramcharitmanas will be declared as a national heritage. It will attract the youth and encourage them to know about Ramcharitmanas along with making them inclined towards Sanatan Dharma.''