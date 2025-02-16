ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ramcharitmanas Painting By Jaipur Artist Draws Huge Crowd At Maha Kumbh Mela

Naveen Sharma told ETV Bharat's bureau chief Shifali Pandey, it took six years to complete the painting, aimed to arouse interest among youths about Ramcharitmanas.

Painting of Ramcharitmanas (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

Prayagraj: A painting of Ramcharitmanas, depicting story of Lord Rama from his birth to exile, displayed at the Maha Kumbh Mela has drawn a lot of attention with devotees flocking here to take a glimpse of the unique artwork. Ramcharitmanas is a Hindu epic poem written by poet Tulsidas in the 16th century.

The painting has been made by artist Naveen Sharma, a resident of Jaipur, and displayed at the exhibition in the Akhara area in the mela ground. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sharma explained the painting and his aim behind the creation.

Sharma said, "I have depicted the entire Ramcharitramanas in this painting. There are around 20 lakh pictures narrating the episodes of the entire Ramcharitmanas. This apart, it has Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla as well as lakhs of devotees gathering in front of the temple."

When asked about the price of the painting, he said "It is priceless and I do not intend to sell it. The painting of Ramcharitmanas will be declared as a national heritage. It will attract the youth and encourage them to know about Ramcharitmanas along with making them inclined towards Sanatan Dharma.''

Sharma said 211 famous temples along with 24 incarnations of Lord Vishnu are depicted in this painting. "The painting includes a meeting between Hanuman and Lord Rama and 'Rama' is written 51,000 times along the borders of the painting.''

He said that the painting has been highly appreciated by the saints. It took six years and over 7600 hours to make this painting, he added.

Temples from all four eras have been depicted here and Lord Vishnu's 'Dashavatara' along with 24 Tirthankaras have been drawn on the two-and-a-quarter-inch border. Cow Kamdhenu and nine forms of Maa Durga have also been depicted here. Idols from 31 famous Hanuman temples have been painted on the half-inch border."

