Ramadan 2025: Sehri And Iftar Timings Across Major Cities, Find Out When To Begin And End Daily Fast In Your City

One of the most critical aspects of Ramadan is timing: knowing when to begin and end the daily fast. For centuries, fasting during Ramadan has been dictated by the natural movements of celestial bodies—specifically, the sun and moon. Before the invention of mechanical clocks, the Muslim community relied on rudimentary sundials, water clocks, and even the call of the muezzin to signal the time for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of the fast).

Today, digital apps and government-issued Ramadan calendars provide precise timings down to the second. Let’s explore how the fasting hours will look in some of India’s major cities in Ramadan 2025.

Sehri & Iftar Timings In Major Cities

The fasting hours depend on geographical location, with northern cities experiencing slightly longer fasts due to later sunsets, while southern cities enjoy marginally shorter durations. Below is an approximate guide to Sehri and Iftar timings for six key Indian cities in March 2025:

City Sehri Time (Approx) Iftar Time (Approx) Fasting Hours Delhi 05:10 AM 06:30 PM 13 hours 20 mins Mumbai 05:25 AM 06:45 PM 13 hours 20 mins Hyderabad 05:15 AM 06:35 PM 13 hours 20 mins Chennai 05:10 AM 06:30 PM 13 hours 20 mins Bengaluru 05:20 AM 06:40 PM 13 hours 20 mins Srinagar 05:00 AM 06:50 PM 13 hours 50 mins

(Note: These timings are approximate and subject to moon sighting confirmations and local announcements.)

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us (Freepik)

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is known for its rich Islamic heritage, and celebrates Ramadan with grandeur. The Charminar area is a hub of spiritual and culinary activity, with the iconic Hyderabadi haleem taking centre stage. Sehri in Hyderabad begins around 5:15 am, with Iftar at 6:35 pm.

Srinagar

Ramadan in Srinagar, surrounded by the breathtaking Himalayas, is an experience unlike any other. The call to prayer echoes through the valleys, as families break their fast with dates, Kashmiri roath, and kehwa. Fasting in Srinagar is slightly longer, lasting around 13 hours and 50 minutes, with Sehri at 5:00 am and Iftar at 6:50 pm.

Chennai

In Chennai, Ramadan is marked by quiet devotion, with mosques such as Thousand Lights Mosque holding special prayers. Nombu kanji (a lentil-based porridge) is a staple during Iftar. The fast lasts about 13 hours and 20 minutes, from 5:10 am to 6:30 pm.

Bengaluru

Despite its modern outlook, Bengaluru sees vibrant Ramadan celebrations in areas like Shivajinagar and Koramangala. The city’s Muslim community gathers in mosques and markets for prayers and festive delicacies. Sehri is at 5:20 am, with Iftar at 6:40 pm.

Delhi

In Delhi, where history and modernity coexist, the sound of the Azaan at Jama Masjid marks the breaking of the fast. The streets of Old Delhi transform into a food paradise, with places like Matia Mahal offering biryani, shami kebabs, and phirni to those seeking a hearty Iftar. The fast in Delhi lasts around 13 hours and 20 minutes, with Sehri around 5:10 am and Iftar at 6:30 pm.

Mumbai

Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road, famous for its legendary Iftar feasts, comes alive as the sun sets. Here, faith and food blend seamlessly, offering everything from malpua to nihari. Fasting hours in Mumbai are similar to Delhi, with Sehri at 5:25 am and Iftar at 6:45 pm.

Beyond the Clock

Each day of fasting is an opportunity to slow down in a world obsessed with speed, to disconnect from distractions, and to reconnect with faith and community. While technology now dictates our Sehri and Iftar timings down to the second, the essence of Ramadan remains timeless.