Ramadan 2025 Calendar: When Does The Holy Month Begin And End in India, Is The Start Date February 28 Or March 1?

With Ramadan 2025 approaching, many are wondering: When does Ramadan begin this year? Will it start on February 28 or March 1? Let’s look at the expected dates, Sehri and Iftar timings, and fasting hours across India.
When Does Ramadan 2025 Start in India?
The exact start date of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan. Based on astronomical predictions, Ramadan 2025 is expected to start on the evening of February 28, 2025 (Friday), with the first fast observed on March 1, 2025 (Saturday).
However, since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact date may vary based on moon sighting reports from different regions. Islamic scholars and religious authorities in India, including those from Jama Masjid and various Hilal Committees, will confirm the official date after moon sighting on February 28, 2025.
Sehri and Iftar
Fasting during Ramadan means abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn to sunset. Each day begins with Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and ends with Iftar (the evening meal to break the fast).
Sehri (Suhoor): The early morning meal must be completed before the Fajr (dawn) prayer. After Sehri, fasting begins.
Iftar: The fast is broken at sunset with dates and water, followed by a proper meal after the Maghrib (evening) prayer.
Ramadan is more than just fasting, it is a time of spiritual growth, increased prayers and Zakat (acts of charity). Muslim devotees engage in Taraweeh (night prayers), recite the Quran, and perform good deeds to seek blessings. The last ten days of Ramadan are especially significant, as they include Laylat al-Qadr (The Night of Power), believed to be the holiest night of the year.
How Many Hours Will the Fast Last in India?
Fasting hours during Ramadan vary based on sunrise and sunset times. In India, fasting durations in March 2025 will range from 12 to 14 hours per day, depending on the city. The fasting hours are slightly longer in northern cities like Delhi and Lucknow compared to southern cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.
Ramadan concludes with Eid-ul-Fitr, a joyous festival marking the end of fasting. Based on current calculations, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to be on March 30 or March 31, subject to the sighting of the Shawwal moon.
Remember, moon sighting announcements may confirm the final dates, so stay updated with your local Islamic authorities.
