ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ramadan 2025 Calendar: When Does The Holy Month Begin And End in India, Is The Start Date February 28 Or March 1?

Find out when Ramadan starts and ends in India this year ( Freepik )

With Ramadan 2025 approaching, many are wondering: When does Ramadan begin this year? Will it start on February 28 or March 1? Let’s look at the expected dates, Sehri and Iftar timings, and fasting hours across India.

When Does Ramadan 2025 Start in India?

The exact start date of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan. Based on astronomical predictions, Ramadan 2025 is expected to start on the evening of February 28, 2025 (Friday), with the first fast observed on March 1, 2025 (Saturday).

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle (Freepik)

However, since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact date may vary based on moon sighting reports from different regions. Islamic scholars and religious authorities in India, including those from Jama Masjid and various Hilal Committees, will confirm the official date after moon sighting on February 28, 2025.

Sehri and Iftar

Fasting during Ramadan means abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn to sunset. Each day begins with Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and ends with Iftar (the evening meal to break the fast).