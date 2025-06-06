Rakul Preet Singh's Favourite Sarso Da Saag And Makke Di Roti Is Full Of Micronutrients That Boost Immunity; Here's The Recipe

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Rakul Preet Singh recently made an appearance on Upasana Kamineni Konidela's wellness show UR Life. The Doctor G actor shared her all-time favourite comfort meal, the classic Punjabi combo of Sarso Da Saag and Makke Di Roti. In the video she is seen cooking her comfort meal and appearing excited to share it with people.

In her candid chat with Upasana, who is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and a known advocate of health-conscious living, Rakul spoke about her fondness for the dish and how it is rich in iron and antioxidant.

While many think celebrity diets are about fancy smoothie bowls and exotic salads, Rakul shared that her favourite Punjabi meal is full of nutrition.

Rakul’s Recipe: Sarso Da Saag & Makke Di Roti

If you’re craving to recreate Rakul’s hearty plate at home, here’s how the actress likes her saag and roti prepared:

Sarso Da Saag (Mustard Greens Curry)

Ingredients:

2 bunches mustard leaves (sarson)

1 bunch spinach (optional)

1/2 bunch bathua (optional)

2 green chillies

1 inch ginger

4-5 garlic cloves

2 tbsp maize flour (makki ka atta)

Salt to taste

Ghee or mustard oil for tempering

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Finely chopped onions and tomatoes (optional for garnish)

Method:

Wash and roughly chop all the greens.

Pressure cook the greens with green chillies, ginger, and garlic for 3-4 whistles.

Blend the mixture to a coarse consistency.

Stir in maize flour to thicken the saag and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

In a pan, heat ghee or mustard oil, add hing and sauté onions till golden. Add tomatoes if using. Pour over the saag as tempering.

Makke Di Roti (Maize Flatbread)

Ingredients:

2 cups maize flour (makki ka atta)

Ajwain (Carom seeds)

Warm water for kneading

Salt (optional)

Ghee for serving

Method:

Knead maize flour with warm water to form a dough.

Divide into balls and gently flatten with your palms or roll between sheets.

Cook on a hot tawa till golden on both sides, smearing with ghee.

Serve the saag hot with makke di roti, a dollop of white butter. You can add jaggery on the side, which is optional.

Health Benefits of Traditional Meal

It’s not just flavour-packed — this meal is a nutritional powerhouse. Dr Lakshmi Kilaru, Phd in Food Science and Nutrition on the show said that this North Indian dish contains only 277 calories, is low on carbohydrates, and rich in protein and fibre.

"The mustard green used in the dish is beneficial more than any othe green as it contains rich amount of Vitamine A, C and K. It is also rich in iron and minerals," says the nutritionist. She further spoke about Makke di Roti (maize), which she said on the same show that it is rich in zink. "It is anti-inflammatory as it has Vitamin C and helps in improving immunity as it has Vitamin A and helps in various factors," she said.

Sarso Da Saag, traditionally eaten in winter, helps warm the body, strengthens immunity, and keeps seasonal flu at bay.