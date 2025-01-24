ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Join As Co-Owners Of 'Hyderabad Superstars' For World Pickleball League

Celebrity couples often pose couple goals for many, especially newlyweds. Whether it is traveling together, cooking for each other or starting a new venture, these couples ensure their bond gets stronger. From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, celebrity couples have joined hands for various ventures ensuring a win-win situation for thier marriage and wealth. Joining the league are Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple has joined hands with KLP sports as the co-owners of Hyderabad Superstars for the upcoming World Pickleball League.

KLO Sports, co-owned by passionate sports enthusiasts Sanjay Jupudi and Srinath Chittoori, has announced the acquisition of the Hyderabad Franchise named ‘Hyderabad Superstars’ earlier this month for the World Pickleball League. The WPBL, India’s first global franchise-based pickleball league, co-founded by former tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, will host its inaugural season from 24 January to 2 February 2025.

The team will be led by renowned coach Jonny Andrews, popularly known as ‘Jonny Pickleball’. Jonny comes with extensive experience in the sport having been associated with Pickleball since 2016 and will get an opportunity to train a formidable roster, including Indian Pickleball sensation Kuldip Mahajan and international stars such as Max Freeman, Ava Cavataio, Ross Whittaker, Madalina Grigoriu, Karolina Owczarek, Ben Cawston, and Ludovica Sciaky.

The World Pickleball League is a platform to elevate the popularity of the sport and discover exceptional talent across the country. "Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world and is currently being played across age groups. Hyderabad Superstars will only further popularise and inspire players from Hyderabad and across the country to go after excellence. Joining the World Pickleball League is an exciting new chapter in my sports journey and I wish the team the best of luck.” Said Rakul Preet Singh at the onset of the league.