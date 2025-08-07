Raksha Bandhan 2025 Will Bring Good Luck And Fortune For These Zodiac Signs, A Rare Alignment Like This Last Happened 95 Years Ago

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the festival will be extra special because there will be no shadow of Bhadra, which is considered inauspicious.
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Special Alignments
The festival of love between brothers and sisters will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan always falls on the Shravan Purnima. This year, a rare and powerful combination of planetary alignments is forming on Raksha Bandhan... something that hasn’t happened in 95 years, since 1930.
Astrologer Dr. Umashankar Mishra from Lucknow says that this Raksha Bandhan is going to be extremely special. On August 9, the day of Raksha Bandhan, three highly auspicious yogas will occur:
- Saubhagya Yoga (Brings good fortune)
- Shobhan Yoga (Brings prosperity)
- Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga (Fulfills desires)
Also, the festival will fall on Saturday and under the Shravan Nakshatra, which makes the day even more powerful spiritually and astrologically.
Dr. Mishra explains that the last time such a combination occurred was on Saturday, August 9, 1930... exactly 95 years ago. These special alignments will bring good luck, success, and blessings, especially to some zodiac signs.
No Fear of Bhadra This Year
One of the most positive things about Raksha Bandhan 2025 is that Bhadra will not be present during the day. Dr. Mishra says that Bhadra will start on Friday, August 8 at 2:46 pm and end late that same night around 1:55 am. Since Hindu rituals follow the sunrise (Udaya Kaal), Bhadra will not affect the Raksha Bandhan day, which means sisters can tie rakhi at any time during the day without worry.
Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit the Most in 2025
1. Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi)
According to Dr. Mishra, Scorpio natives will have an especially lucky Raksha Bandhan this year. The festival is bringing a wave of good news and success for people with this zodiac sign.
- Business owners will see significant profits.
- Pending tasks will finally get completed without delays.
- People in jobs will benefit financially and may receive promotions or career growth opportunities.
- Your reputation and respect in society will increase.
- Relationships within the family will also become stronger.
2. Pisces (Meen Rashi)
Dr. Mishra also says that Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be highly favourable for those born under the Pisces zodiac sign.
- Job seekers or professionals may get their dream job or promotion.
- Those planning to travel abroad will likely see their wishes come true.
- Your income will increase, and new sources of money may open up.
Auspicious Time to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025
The most auspicious time (shubh muhurat) to tie the rakhi will be from 7:00 am to 9:30 am on Saturday, August 9. Abhijit Muhurat also falls on this day. It is considered powerful for rituals, starting from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
