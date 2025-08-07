ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Will Bring Good Luck And Fortune For These Zodiac Signs, A Rare Alignment Like This Last Happened 95 Years Ago

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravan. This year, the festival will be extra special because there will be no shadow of Bhadra, which is considered inauspicious.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Special Alignments

The festival of love between brothers and sisters will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan always falls on the Shravan Purnima. This year, a rare and powerful combination of planetary alignments is forming on Raksha Bandhan... something that hasn’t happened in 95 years, since 1930.

Astrologer Dr. Umashankar Mishra from Lucknow says that this Raksha Bandhan is going to be extremely special. On August 9, the day of Raksha Bandhan, three highly auspicious yogas will occur:

Saubhagya Yoga (Brings good fortune) Shobhan Yoga (Brings prosperity) Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga (Fulfills desires)

Also, the festival will fall on Saturday and under the Shravan Nakshatra, which makes the day even more powerful spiritually and astrologically.

Dr. Mishra explains that the last time such a combination occurred was on Saturday, August 9, 1930... exactly 95 years ago. These special alignments will bring good luck, success, and blessings, especially to some zodiac signs.