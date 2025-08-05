ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Why This Thread Still Holds Us Together

There are two kinds of people in India. Those who cry while tying the rakhi. And those who cry because they forgot to buy a gift. Welcome to Raksha Bandhan 2025, where emotions run as high as prices on Flipkart sales and sisters’ expectations are delivered with express delivery options. But wait, before you hit add to cart, let’s talk about why this festival still makes desi hearts go filmy, even in the age of memes and cryptocurrencies.

In a country as chaotic, diverse, and emotionally expressive as India, Raksha Bandhan feels like a pit stop on the highway of life. It forces us to pause and say what we rarely say: I’ve got your back.

What Is Raksha Bandhan?

The name says it all: “Raksha” means protection, and “Bandhan” means bond. But don’t mistake this for just a sweet ritual. This festival has been around for centuries, and its roots go deep mythologically, emotionally, and financially.

In Hindu tradition, a sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) on her brother’s wrist, praying for his health, success, and safety. In return, the brother gives her gifts (usually after some dramatic bargaining) and pledges to protect her for life.

When Is Raksha Bandhan 2025?

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 9 this year.

Purnima Tithi Begins: August 8, 2025 at 2:12 pm

Purnima Tithi Ends: August 9, 2025 at 1:24 pm

Best Time to Tie Rakhi: August 9, 2025 between 5:47 am and 1:24 pm

According to Drik Panchang, that’s the ideal time for the ceremony. Tying the rakhi during Bhadra Kaal (the inauspicious time) is a big no-no. So avoid late-night laziness and get your act together before lunch.