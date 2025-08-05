Raksha Bandhan 2025: Why This Thread Still Holds Us Together

There are two kinds of people in India. Those who cry while tying the rakhi. And those who cry because they forgot to buy a gift. Welcome to Raksha Bandhan 2025, where emotions run as high as prices on Flipkart sales and sisters’ expectations are delivered with express delivery options. But wait, before you hit add to cart, let’s talk about why this festival still makes desi hearts go filmy, even in the age of memes and cryptocurrencies.
In a country as chaotic, diverse, and emotionally expressive as India, Raksha Bandhan feels like a pit stop on the highway of life. It forces us to pause and say what we rarely say: I’ve got your back.
What Is Raksha Bandhan?
The name says it all: “Raksha” means protection, and “Bandhan” means bond. But don’t mistake this for just a sweet ritual. This festival has been around for centuries, and its roots go deep mythologically, emotionally, and financially.
In Hindu tradition, a sister ties a rakhi (a sacred thread) on her brother’s wrist, praying for his health, success, and safety. In return, the brother gives her gifts (usually after some dramatic bargaining) and pledges to protect her for life.
When Is Raksha Bandhan 2025?
- Raksha Bandhan falls on August 9 this year.
- Purnima Tithi Begins: August 8, 2025 at 2:12 pm
- Purnima Tithi Ends: August 9, 2025 at 1:24 pm
- Best Time to Tie Rakhi: August 9, 2025 between 5:47 am and 1:24 pm
According to Drik Panchang, that’s the ideal time for the ceremony. Tying the rakhi during Bhadra Kaal (the inauspicious time) is a big no-no. So avoid late-night laziness and get your act together before lunch.
Where Did Raksha Bandhan Come From?
Our history textbooks and religious stories are full of dramatic moments involving Rakhi. Here are the main references:
Draupadi and Krishna: After she tore a strip of cloth to bandage Krishna’s bleeding wrist, he promised to protect her. Centuries later, he returned the favour during cheer haran in the Mahabharata.
Rani Karnavati and Humayun: The queen of Mewar sent a rakhi to Mughal emperor Humayun, seeking protection. He obliged.
Today, it’s not just about brothers and sisters by blood. Friends, cousins, even across communities; anyone can tie a rakhi to signify respect and a protective bond.
It’s Not Just About Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan is Diwali’s younger cousin when it comes to e-commerce. Online portals start spamming you with “Personalised Rakhis for Your Software Engineer Bhai” by mid-July. Jewellery brands remind sisters that love can be expressed in 18-karat gold. Meanwhile, your sister is casually dropping links on the family WhatsApp group that read “wishlist”. Don’t fight it. Just budget for it.
At the end of the day, Raksha Bandhan not about how fancy the rakhi is or how big the gift. It’s about showing up. Sitting across the table. Laughing over childhood stories and just being there when your sibling doesn’t even ask. Because beneath all the jokes and pokes and passive-aggressive birthday gifts, there’s something unbreakable between siblings.
