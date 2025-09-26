ETV Bharat / lifestyle

India’s Longest Travelling Folk Music Festival Returns To Bikaner

An initiative of the Malang Folk Foundation, Rajasthan Kabir Yatra celebrates the poetry of mystics like Kabir, Mira Bai, Bulleh Shah, Amir Khusrau and Shah Latif, while offering a platform for Rajasthan’s folk artists. Known as a travelling spiritual journey, the festival combines music, storytelling, satsang and community life, hosted entirely by local communities. So far, it has reached over 100 villages in more than 14 districts of Rajasthan.

The 2025 edition opens in Bikaner with Santa Ra Awarna – A Tribute to Saints and Poets, featuring young Kabir folk singers, followed by a concert by Sufi singer Kavita Seth and Whirling Dervishes with Louise Rose. The Yatra will then travel through Kelan, Chhattargarh and Kalu before concluding in Katariasar on October 5 with performances by Padma Shri awardee Kaluram Bamaniya, Waqar Ali, Mooralala Marwada, Vedanth Bharadwaj and Kabir Café.