India’s Longest Travelling Folk Music Festival Returns To Bikaner

The 8th edition of the Rajasthan Kabir Yatra will take place from October 1 to 5, 2025, across Bikaner and surrounding villages.

Padma Shri awardee Kaluram Bamaniya
Padma Shri awardee Kaluram Bamaniya is a well known Kabir singer (Image courtesy Rajasthan Kabir Yatra)
Choose ETV Bharat

An initiative of the Malang Folk Foundation, Rajasthan Kabir Yatra celebrates the poetry of mystics like Kabir, Mira Bai, Bulleh Shah, Amir Khusrau and Shah Latif, while offering a platform for Rajasthan’s folk artists. Known as a travelling spiritual journey, the festival combines music, storytelling, satsang and community life, hosted entirely by local communities. So far, it has reached over 100 villages in more than 14 districts of Rajasthan.

The 2025 edition opens in Bikaner with Santa Ra Awarna – A Tribute to Saints and Poets, featuring young Kabir folk singers, followed by a concert by Sufi singer Kavita Seth and Whirling Dervishes with Louise Rose. The Yatra will then travel through Kelan, Chhattargarh and Kalu before concluding in Katariasar on October 5 with performances by Padma Shri awardee Kaluram Bamaniya, Waqar Ali, Mooralala Marwada, Vedanth Bharadwaj and Kabir Café.

More than 250 yatris from India and abroad will travel with folk musicians, Sufi singers, storytellers and contemporary bands. Supported by the Bikaner district administration under District Collector Namrata Vrishni, the Yatra aims to create satsang evenings under the desert sky: spaces of devotion, reflection and community.

Gopal Singh Chouhan, Founder, Rajasthan Kabir Yatra and Malang Folk Foundation, said, “The Rajasthan Kabir Yatra allows us to revisit the wisdom of our mystic poets and re-root ourselves in traditions that have always spoken of unity, harmony and love. Each year, as yatris and villagers come together, we witness not just performances but a living satsang.”

With its unique blend of music, mysticism and community life, Rajasthan Kabir Yatra 2025 is set to offer a transformative experience for all participants.

