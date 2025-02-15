ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Railways To Run Special New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj On Feb 15, 16 & 17

Railway officials said that the decision was taken expecting a rush for the Kumbh Mela during the weekend.

Railways To Run Special New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj On Feb 15, 16 & 17
File image of a Vande Bharat train (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 7:56 AM IST

New Delhi: The Northern Railways will run Vande Bharat Special train no 02252/02251 on February 15, 16 and 17 between New Delhi and Varanasi (via Prayagraj) for the convenience of devotees intending to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Vande Bharat Special Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi at 5.30 in the morning (via Prayagraj at 12.00 hrs) to reach Varanasi at 14.20 hours, said a press statement issued by the Northern Railways.

"In return direction, the train number 02251 will depart from Varanasi at 15:15 hours (Prayagraj at 17.20 hours) to reach New Delhi at 23.50 hours the same day," said Chief Public Relations Officer Northern Railways Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

The officials said that the decision was taken expecting rush for the Kumbh Mela during the weekend.

New Delhi: The Northern Railways will run Vande Bharat Special train no 02252/02251 on February 15, 16 and 17 between New Delhi and Varanasi (via Prayagraj) for the convenience of devotees intending to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Vande Bharat Special Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi at 5.30 in the morning (via Prayagraj at 12.00 hrs) to reach Varanasi at 14.20 hours, said a press statement issued by the Northern Railways.

"In return direction, the train number 02251 will depart from Varanasi at 15:15 hours (Prayagraj at 17.20 hours) to reach New Delhi at 23.50 hours the same day," said Chief Public Relations Officer Northern Railways Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

The officials said that the decision was taken expecting rush for the Kumbh Mela during the weekend.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHAKUMBH SPECIAL TRAINNORTHERN RAILWAYSMAHA KUMBH MELA 2025MAHAKUMBH 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.