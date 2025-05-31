RHTDM Actor R. Madhavan Swears by South Indian Rice Kanji Every Morning; Here’s The Fermented Curd Rice Recipe He Loves

A video of actor R Madhavan's interview at a podcast is going viral on social media. The actor, who is charmingly intelligent and speaks so much sense everytime he is given an opportunity, has once again proved that he is man with utmost humility. While the actor is seen speaking many things, life, film and relationship, he revealed his favourite breakfast that he eats everyday when he is at home – Rice Kanji. Made of fermented rice with a regular tadka, Kanji is favourite among many celebrities for its health benefits. It is also a households staple in many parts of the country and is known by different names. Madhavan shared that he eats Kanji every morning and this habit has been passed down to him from his mother. He also spoke about its cooling properties and digestive benefits.
What Is South Indian Kanji?
Kanji, or fermented curd rice, is a staple in many South Indian households. Known by various names such as thayir sadam in Tamil Nadu, mosaranna in Karnataka, and chaddannam in Andhra Pradesh, this dish is made by fermenting cooked rice with curd (yogurt) overnight. The fermentation process enhances its probiotic content, making it beneficial for gut health. In the morning, a desi tadka of choice is added before savouring.
R. Madhavan's Favorite Kanji Recipe
Here's a simple recipe inspired by R. Madhavan's daily breakfast routine:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of cooked rice (preferably cooled)
- 1 cup of curd (yogurt)
- Salt to taste
- Tadka: chopped onions, green chilies, curry leaves
Instructions:
- In a bowl, mix the cooked rice with curd until well combined.
- Add salt to taste.
- Cover the bowl and let it sit overnight at room temperature to ferment.
- In the morning, stir the mixture.
- Prepare a tadka with chopped onions, green chilies, or curry leaves for added flavor.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature.
- This easy to prepare dish is refreshing and has many nutritional properties.
Health Benefits of Fermented Curd Rice
According to Dr Shweta Saha, a dietician in Mumbai, curd rise is rich in probiotic and had several health benefits.
- The fermentation process increases the presence of beneficial bacteria which aid to digestion and improve gut health.
- It has cooling effects, especially in hot climates as it helps regulate body temperature and provides relief from the heat.
- Kaji is a good source of calcium, vitamin D, and B12, which support bone health and overall well-being.
- It is easily digestible, which makes this suitable for people with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues.
- It is low in calories and high in fibre, which makes you feel fuller, leading to weight management.
