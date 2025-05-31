ETV Bharat / lifestyle

RHTDM Actor R. Madhavan Swears by South Indian Rice Kanji Every Morning; Here’s The Fermented Curd Rice Recipe He Loves

A video of actor R Madhavan's interview at a podcast is going viral on social media. The actor, who is charmingly intelligent and speaks so much sense everytime he is given an opportunity, has once again proved that he is man with utmost humility. While the actor is seen speaking many things, life, film and relationship, he revealed his favourite breakfast that he eats everyday when he is at home – Rice Kanji. Made of fermented rice with a regular tadka, Kanji is favourite among many celebrities for its health benefits. It is also a households staple in many parts of the country and is known by different names. Madhavan shared that he eats Kanji every morning and this habit has been passed down to him from his mother. He also spoke about its cooling properties and digestive benefits.

What Is South Indian Kanji?

Kanji, or fermented curd rice, is a staple in many South Indian households. Known by various names such as thayir sadam in Tamil Nadu, mosaranna in Karnataka, and chaddannam in Andhra Pradesh, this dish is made by fermenting cooked rice with curd (yogurt) overnight. The fermentation process enhances its probiotic content, making it beneficial for gut health. In the morning, a desi tadka of choice is added before savouring.

Kanji, a comforting staple in South Indian homes (ETV Bharat)

R. Madhavan's Favorite Kanji Recipe