8 Easy Ideas To Protect Indoor Wooden Furniture During The Rainy Season

The rains may bring cool breezes, romantic chai moments, and a break from the heat but they also bring high humidity, dampness, and the silent enemy of beautiful wooden furniture: moisture. Whether it’s your teak dining table, solid Sheesham wood bed, or even that beloved wooden bookshelf by the window, the rainy season can take a toll on anything made of wood. In the rainy season, the goal isn’t to seal wood away but to help it breathe in a healthy, well-ventilated, and dry space.

1. Move Furniture Away from Windows and Doors

“Make sure wooden furniture is not placed near windows, balconies, or any outlets that could let rainwater or moisture in,” says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, adding that rainwater doesn’t have to splash directly. Just being near humid, damp areas is enough to make the wood swell, warp, or even grow mould.

So, during the monsoon, it’s smart to rearrange your space just a bit. Shift that wooden side table away from the window. Move that shoe rack further from the balcony door. A few inches today can save your furniture for years.

2. Wipe Dry

It’s natural to want to clean more often during the rainy season, but using wet cloths to wipe wooden furniture is a mistake. “Even indirect moisture in the air can harm wood,” Saraf says. “Use a dry, soft cloth instead. If you must use water, sprinkle it lightly and wipe it off immediately. Never let water sit on wooden surfaces.”

If water accidentally spills or gets clogged around furniture legs, mop it up gently (don’t scrub) and let the area dry naturally. Rushing the drying process with heat or rough wiping can do more harm than good.

3. Give Your Furniture Extra Protection

During monsoon season, think of wooden furniture like your skin; it needs hydration and protection. A layer of wax polish or varnish acts like a raincoat for your wood. This coating repels moisture and helps maintain shine. You can also use natural oils like coconut oil or linseed oil to nourish the wood, keeping it healthy and less prone to cracking. Remember to wipe off excess oil—no one wants sticky furniture!

Use varnish or natural oils on wood to keep it healthy hhh (Getty Images)

4. Let the Air Flow