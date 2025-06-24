8 Easy Ideas To Protect Indoor Wooden Furniture During The Rainy Season

The rains may bring cool breezes, romantic chai moments, and a break from the heat but they also bring high humidity, dampness, and the silent enemy of beautiful wooden furniture: moisture. Whether it’s your teak dining table, solid Sheesham wood bed, or even that beloved wooden bookshelf by the window, the rainy season can take a toll on anything made of wood. In the rainy season, the goal isn’t to seal wood away but to help it breathe in a healthy, well-ventilated, and dry space.
1. Move Furniture Away from Windows and Doors
“Make sure wooden furniture is not placed near windows, balconies, or any outlets that could let rainwater or moisture in,” says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, adding that rainwater doesn’t have to splash directly. Just being near humid, damp areas is enough to make the wood swell, warp, or even grow mould.
So, during the monsoon, it’s smart to rearrange your space just a bit. Shift that wooden side table away from the window. Move that shoe rack further from the balcony door. A few inches today can save your furniture for years.
2. Wipe Dry
It’s natural to want to clean more often during the rainy season, but using wet cloths to wipe wooden furniture is a mistake. “Even indirect moisture in the air can harm wood,” Saraf says. “Use a dry, soft cloth instead. If you must use water, sprinkle it lightly and wipe it off immediately. Never let water sit on wooden surfaces.”
If water accidentally spills or gets clogged around furniture legs, mop it up gently (don’t scrub) and let the area dry naturally. Rushing the drying process with heat or rough wiping can do more harm than good.
3. Give Your Furniture Extra Protection
During monsoon season, think of wooden furniture like your skin; it needs hydration and protection. A layer of wax polish or varnish acts like a raincoat for your wood. This coating repels moisture and helps maintain shine. You can also use natural oils like coconut oil or linseed oil to nourish the wood, keeping it healthy and less prone to cracking. Remember to wipe off excess oil—no one wants sticky furniture!
4. Let the Air Flow
When it’s pouring outside, our instinct is to shut all windows. But for your wooden furniture, a little airflow is a good thing. Natural air circulation helps reduce dampness. Says Saraf, “Keep windows slightly open whenever possible, and run fans to improve ventilation. This helps prevent the air in your home from becoming too humid, which is bad news for wood.”
You can also consider using small dehumidifiers in rooms where moisture tends to build up. These gadgets are especially helpful in bathrooms, storerooms, or ground-floor apartments.
5. No Wet Things Near Wooden Things
This might seem like common sense, but during the rainy season, we tend to walk in dripping wet, dump our raincoats, umbrellas, or wet shoes wherever... and that’s a big no-no near wood. Don’t place wet items near or on wooden furniture. Moisture can stain the surface or promote mould growth. Instead, use waterproof trays or mats to hold wet belongings. You can place these by the door to collect water and keep your furniture safe.
6. Keep an Eye Out for Mould
Despite your best efforts, monsoon mould can creep in. Check wooden corners, carvings, or hidden surfaces every few days. If you spot greenish fuzz or musty smells, act fast. Use a damp cloth with vinegar or rubbing alcohol, then dry the area thoroughly and apply a polish if needed.
Bonus tip: Keep a few camphor balls or neem leaves in drawers and cupboards; they naturally absorb moisture and prevent mould.
7. Use Waterproof Mats and Coasters
Protect flat surfaces like dining tables, sideboards, or desks with waterproof mats, coasters, or runners. These create a barrier between the surface and moisture from cups, bowls, or even humidity in the air. If you’ve got kids who forget to use coasters, the rainy season is a good time to remind them.
8. Trust in Vigilance, Not Just Varnish
While furniture polish and oils help, what really protects your wood is attention. “It’s not just about applying products; it’s about staying aware.
Says Saraf, “Check regularly for signs of swelling, stickiness, or warping. Small actions like wiping off moisture or moving furniture slightly can prevent long-term damage.”
With a little bit of love and a lot of common sense, your wooden furniture can weather the monsoon gracefully and last for decades to come. So go ahead, enjoy the rain, the thunder, the chai. Just don’t forget to check on your coffee table.
