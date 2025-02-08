ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Propose Day 2025: Dos And Don'ts Of Proposing, And Best Proposal Ideas For Couples Today

Propose Day 2025 is the day to ask: Will you be my Valentine? ( Freepik )

Love is one of the most exciting, confusing, and heart-racing emotions known to humans. And when you find that one special person you want to spend your life with, the next big step is making it official with a proposal. That’s exactly what Propose Day today is about.

Before you drop to one knee, let’s delve into the what, why, and how of Propose Day 2025.

What Is Propose Day?

Celebrated on on February 8, the second day of Valentine’s Week, this day is dedicated to love-struck individuals mustering the courage to say, “Hey, would you like to spend an indefinite amount of time tolerating my quirks, bad jokes, and peculiar coffee preferences?”

Social media proposal (Freepik)

For centuries, marriage proposals were practical negotiations between families rather than the tear-jerking, Instagram-worthy spectacles they are today. The Victorians brought romance into the equation, while Hollywood perfected the grand gesture (rain-soaked declarations and conveniently timed orchestral music). Today, proposals have evolved to include skywriting, flash mobs, and digital innovations. But how did it start?

Why Do Men Propose On One Knee?

Once upon a time, marriage proposals were strictly business affairs often negotiated by well-dressed people who thought love was a distraction from practical concerns like cattle ownership. Then, as romance infiltrated the concept of marriage, dramatic proposals became the norm. The bended knee tradition was inspired by medieval knights kneeling before their noblewomen... not because they were proposing, but because they were swearing fealty.

Proposing on bended knee has become a tradition over time (Freepik)

Fast-forward to today, and proposals have entered the digital era. People now pop the question via video calls, drone deliveries, and social media campaigns, proving that technology hasn’t just improved food delivery, it’s also revolutionized romantic gestures.

How to Propose in 2025 (Without Embarrassing Yourself)