ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This Government-Backed Project Is Turning Communities Into Lifelines Against Suicide In Karnataka

There was a time when silence reigned over grief in rural Karnataka. Farmers, daily wage labourers, school children, and self-help group members lived under the shadow of despair, bearing the weight of a mental health crisis too big for any single person to shoulder. Until recently, suicide was treated as a personal tragedy or an individual failing — never a public health emergency. That is, until Project SURAKSHA came along.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

When you hear numbers like 13,606 suicides in one year, it feels unreal. But these aren’t just numbers. Each one is a person. A father who couldn’t handle mounting debts. A young woman weighed down by family pressures. A student lost in hopelessness. In 2022, Karnataka recorded roughly 20 suicides per 100,000 people (almost double the national average of 12.4). The problem wasn’t lack of awareness campaigns or occasional helpline numbers. It was something deeper: poverty, stigma, isolation, and a shocking lack of mental health resources.

That’s where Project Suraksha stepped in. Imagine a program not waiting for tragedy to strike but working to prevent it in the first place. A collaboration between NIMHANS, the Karnataka Government, and Himalaya Wellness Company, Suraksha redefined the way suicide prevention works: from reactive to proactive.

New Hope Built From The Ground Up

Dr. Anish V. Cherian, the Project Lead from NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences), didn’t set out to change the world in one grand gesture. Instead, he and his team began by empowering the community (the farmers, the anganwadi workers, the auto-rickshaw drivers, the shopkeepers, and the local teachers) equipping them to recognize the early signs of mental distress. These individuals, often the first to witness a neighbour’s struggle, were trained as “gatekeepers.”

“Our goal is simple,” says Dr. Cherian. “To turn suicide prevention from a government-led program into a community-owned movement.” Today, Suraksha's impact is tangible. Over 1.17 lakh people in Karnataka are now aware of suicide prevention and mental well-being practices. Thirty-two panchayats have activated Community-Based Surveillance Teams, and nearly 4,000 gatekeepers are trained to identify risk, provide support, and refer individuals to appropriate services. Importantly, 925 people at risk of re-attempts have received counseling through the innovative Brief Intervention for Self-Harm and Suicidality (BISS), showing a striking reduction in re-attempt rates.

Community Matters More Than Ever

It’s easy to assume that suicide prevention is about psychologists and psychiatrists. But Suraksha proves otherwise. Suicide is a complex social phenomenon. In many rural corners of Karnataka, the nearest mental health specialist is miles away, and asking for help still carries the weight of shame. That’s where community gatekeepers step in: familiar faces who know you, who share your world, and who can offer help without judgement.