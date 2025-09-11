This Government-Backed Project Is Turning Communities Into Lifelines Against Suicide In Karnataka
Before Project Suraksha, many cases of suicide went unreported or unnoticed in Karnataka. But now, trained community gatekeepers recognize when someone is in trouble.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
There was a time when silence reigned over grief in rural Karnataka. Farmers, daily wage labourers, school children, and self-help group members lived under the shadow of despair, bearing the weight of a mental health crisis too big for any single person to shoulder. Until recently, suicide was treated as a personal tragedy or an individual failing — never a public health emergency. That is, until Project SURAKSHA came along.
The Numbers Don’t Lie
When you hear numbers like 13,606 suicides in one year, it feels unreal. But these aren’t just numbers. Each one is a person. A father who couldn’t handle mounting debts. A young woman weighed down by family pressures. A student lost in hopelessness. In 2022, Karnataka recorded roughly 20 suicides per 100,000 people (almost double the national average of 12.4). The problem wasn’t lack of awareness campaigns or occasional helpline numbers. It was something deeper: poverty, stigma, isolation, and a shocking lack of mental health resources.
That’s where Project Suraksha stepped in. Imagine a program not waiting for tragedy to strike but working to prevent it in the first place. A collaboration between NIMHANS, the Karnataka Government, and Himalaya Wellness Company, Suraksha redefined the way suicide prevention works: from reactive to proactive.
New Hope Built From The Ground Up
Dr. Anish V. Cherian, the Project Lead from NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences), didn’t set out to change the world in one grand gesture. Instead, he and his team began by empowering the community (the farmers, the anganwadi workers, the auto-rickshaw drivers, the shopkeepers, and the local teachers) equipping them to recognize the early signs of mental distress. These individuals, often the first to witness a neighbour’s struggle, were trained as “gatekeepers.”
“Our goal is simple,” says Dr. Cherian. “To turn suicide prevention from a government-led program into a community-owned movement.” Today, Suraksha's impact is tangible. Over 1.17 lakh people in Karnataka are now aware of suicide prevention and mental well-being practices. Thirty-two panchayats have activated Community-Based Surveillance Teams, and nearly 4,000 gatekeepers are trained to identify risk, provide support, and refer individuals to appropriate services. Importantly, 925 people at risk of re-attempts have received counseling through the innovative Brief Intervention for Self-Harm and Suicidality (BISS), showing a striking reduction in re-attempt rates.
Community Matters More Than Ever
It’s easy to assume that suicide prevention is about psychologists and psychiatrists. But Suraksha proves otherwise. Suicide is a complex social phenomenon. In many rural corners of Karnataka, the nearest mental health specialist is miles away, and asking for help still carries the weight of shame. That’s where community gatekeepers step in: familiar faces who know you, who share your world, and who can offer help without judgement.
Dr. Cherian says, “When an autorickshaw driver trained by Suraksha recognizes the signs of distress in a farmer he sees every morning, the result is immediate, accessible, and humane intervention.”
The Community-Based Surveillance Teams are the program’s heart. In each panchayat, around 30–50 residents are trained to recognize warning signs of distress (rapid mood swings, withdrawal from social interactions, expressions of hopelessness) and respond swiftly. By integrating with local governance structures, the teams function not as outsiders but as trusted pillars of support.
Most of us think of counseling as sitting in an office, talking for hours about our feelings. That’s nice for cities where there are trained psychologists, but not practical when you live in a village far from the nearest doctor, and a bus ride alone costs hours. Enter BISS — Brief Intervention for Self-Harm and Suicidality. It’s practical, fast, and happens when it matters the most.
Follow The BISS
If someone attempts self-harm, they don’t just disappear into a clinic system. They get a personalized safety plan — simple steps to recognize warning signs, easy coping strategies, and regular follow-ups by phone or even home visits. It’s about staying connected, long after the crisis passes, sometimes for up to two years. The results are hard to ignore. Re-attempt rates have plummeted to an impressive 0.9%. This brings hope.
Says KG Umesh, Director of HR at Himalaya Wellness, “Every individual, every community leader, every policymaker must understand that early intervention saves lives.” Before Suraksha, many cases of suicide went unreported or unnoticed. No police reports. No hospital records. Just silent tragedies. But now, ASHA workers and local gatekeepers (teachers, farmers, shopkeepers) have the training to recognize when someone is in trouble. They don’t need degrees. They need empathy, awareness, and the courage to act.
SURAKSHA doesn’t depend on expensive hospitals or high-tech gadgets. Its power lies in simplicity. The community itself becomes the safety net. Everyone has a role to play. The anganwadi worker visiting a child’s home. The farmer checking in on his neighbour. The school teacher asking one simple question: “Are you okay?”
This is a model built for India. Scalable, indigenized, and effective.
Why It Matters Beyond Karnataka
Suicide is the tip of a much larger iceberg. Non-communicable diseases, including mental health disorders, are now responsible for nearly 63% of all deaths in India. Left unchecked, this will grow into a public health nightmare. SURAKSHA is proof that solutions don’t have to be complicated. Prevention doesn’t have to be expensive.
Sometimes, all it takes is a trained neighbour who knows when to reach out. A teacher who listens without judgement. A local health worker who shows up. That’s where the real power of change lives.
We observed World Suicide Prevention Day recently, and the message was clear: Prevention starts at home, in schools, in communities. Project Suraksha shows us that when farmers, shopkeepers, anganwadi workers, and government officials come together, they build a system that catches people before they fall. It’s not just about preventing death. It’s about giving people back their hope.
References:
- https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/02537176241240699
- https://www.ojhas.org/issue78/2021-2-3.html
Read more: