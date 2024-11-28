ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Priyanka Gandhi’s Kasavu Saree Is A Nod To Kerala's Heritage, Learn How To Drape It

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked her debut in the Lok Sabha with a sartorial nod to her constituency, Wayanad. Draped in the pristine elegance of Kerala’s traditional kasavu saree, she brought the rich heritage of Wayanad to the seat of Indian politics. This timeless piece of Kerala’s textile legacy stood out amidst political fervour today.

Gandhi’s kasavu saree highlighted its versatility. Once limited to traditional events, the kasavu saree is now finding its way into modern wardrobes with innovative designs, pastel hues, and even fusion ensembles. It’s a perfect balance of heritage and contemporary aesthetics, making it a staple for any occasion.

What Is A Kasavu Saree?

Synonymous with Kerala’s cultural ethos, the kasavu saree dates back to ancient times and is an enduring representation of the state’s weaving artistry. Originating from the village of Balaramapuram, kasavu refers to the golden zari border that adorns this otherwise understated white or off-white saree. The fabric is traditionally made from fine cotton, often edged with threads of real gold in earlier times, though modern versions use gilded materials to achieve the same ethereal effect.

Rooted in Kerala’s traditions, the kasavu saree holds a prominent place in religious ceremonies, weddings, and cultural celebrations like Onam. It represents the understated elegance of Malayalee women. Its simplicity transcends time, offering a canvas that complements diverse personalities, whether you’re a political icon like Priyanka Gandhi, a Malayalam film actress or a bride walking down the aisle.

Significance Beyond Fabric