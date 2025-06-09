How MP Priya Saroj Became India’s Most Stylish Bride-to-Be in Parliament

There’s something extraordinary about spotting a newly minted Member of Parliament gliding through public functions with the poise of a seasoned diplomat, and doing it while looking charmingly elegant in sarees and kurtas that strike just the right balance between official decorum and down-to-earth style. That person is Priya Saroj, India's youngest female MP, who captured national headlines recently when news broke of her engagement to cricketer Rinku Singh.

While the nation buzzes over that love story, fashion aficionados have been paying close attention to her sartorial choices. Priya Saroj’s wardrobe may not make headlines in fashion glossies, but it’s worth talking about. With each appearance, she navigates her roles as politician and celebrity with grace and intention. Whether she's honouring a cricket engagement in a black-and-gold saree or confirming her own in powder blue, her dressing is a small but meaningful declaration. She is who she is: professional, traditional, and confident.

Let's stroll through her wardrobe.

Black-and-Gold Saree at Kuldeep Yadav’s Engagement Party

Priya arrived at cricketer Kuldeep Yadav’s engagement in a sophisticated saree. The black-and-gold ensemble was detailed with floral and geometric patterns, and paired with a simple black blouse and a pearl necklace. Letting her hair down completed a look that said, “I respect tradition, and also know how to work a party without hard-to-move sequins.” This is a lesson in textile-first elegance: majestic without feeling like a mirrorball fell off the rack.

Orchid Kurta Set for Ambedkar Jayanti

In softer tones, Priya has been spotted wearing a kurta set in the shade of the orchid flower, perfect for official appearances. The palatable hue, delicate lacework, and relaxed cut strike a note of modern poise. The ensemble is both professional and personal, tempered with just the right amount of glow.

Pastel-Pink Floral Saree on a visit to the Andamans

Attending events in Andaman and Kolkata, she was seen in a pastel-pink saree with a floral print and soft pleats. It's a look so easy on the eyes, it might have induced peaceful sighs in nearby onlookers. The light-hearted print, paired with dainty earrings conveyed warmth and optimism: essential ingredients for someone about to embark on marriage and public life.

Floral handpainted Khadi Saree in the Parliament

For a party meeting in the Parliament of India, Priya chose a beige khadi saree with delicate flowers handpainted onto it. Her choice of khadi for the venue shows her awareness of its significance while the playful paintings keep her look from getting too serious or frumpy.

Royal Blue Cotton Saree at a Political Event

At a party function, she presented herself in a royal blue saree with a slim embellished border. The subtle sheen and excellent drape spoke volumes about her command over traditional formalwear and understanding of occasion-appropriate style. A fish-eye silver bracelet, her engagement ring and a gold ring were all the accessories this look needed.

As the nation wishes her well in matters of the heart, allow us to salute Priya Saroj, the stylish parliamentarian who proves that in the business of governing and marriage, a little style does go a long way.