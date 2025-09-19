Head To Jodhpur This October As The Blue City Gets Its Own Arts Week, Find Out The Venues, Artists And Top Events
A British/Zimbabwean curator focusing on design and craft, and a UK-based curator of Indian origin are putting together the first edition of Jodhpur Arts Week.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST
Jodhpur is all set to host the first edition of Jodhpur Arts Week, a new arts festival running from October 1-7, 2025. The event has been launched by the Public Arts Trust of India (PATI), founded by arts entrepreneur Sana Rezwan, with the aim of creating fresh ecosystems where collaboration, heritage, and innovation meet.
The idea is simple: art isn’t just about making beautiful objects to admire. It can also be a tool for social change, cultural enrichment, and lasting community impact. That’s the spirit driving Jodhpur Arts Week: Edition 1.0.
Global Curators, Local Collaborations
This first edition is being put together by two international voices: Tapiwa Matsinde, a British/Zimbabwean curator focusing on design and craft, and Sakhshi Mahajan, a UK-based curator of Indian origin who works with contemporary art. Together, they’ve brought in over 20 artists and designers from across the world.
Each artist has created site-responsive works: art pieces made specifically in dialogue with Jodhpur’s artisans, landscapes, and historic architecture. The week will also feature artist residencies, cross-cultural exchanges, and educational programmes to ensure that the impact of the festival continues beyond its seven days.
“We want to create ecosystems where art becomes an integral part of life. From stepwells to textiles, these works celebrate heritage while pointing towards the future,” says Sana Rezwan, Founding Chairwoman, Public Arts Trust of India. “Jodhpur’s legacy of stone-carving finds resonance with our own journey of elevating stone into art, and we are honoured to support an initiative that places artisans and communities at the heart of contemporary cultural dialogue,” says Sushant Pathak, CMO StoneX Global.
Highlights of Jodhpur Arts Week
Some of the names showing at Jodhpur Arts Week include Aku Zeliang, Anitha Reddy with artisans from the Siddhi Community, Aphra Shemza (UK), Ayesha Singh, Chila Kumari Singh Burman (UK), Puneet Kaushik, Raqs Media Collective, and Theo Pinto (USA). Notably, Burman (celebrated for her vibrant neon works) will be presenting her first-ever site-specific commission in India.
Here’s what else is on the programme:
Ayesha Singh at Mayla Bagh Jhalra
In a partnership between PATI and RMZ Foundation, Delhi-based artist Ayesha Singh will unveil a large installation at the Mayla Bagh Jhalra, a lesser-known stepwell built in 1722 by royal consort Gulab Rai. Inspired by 30 stepwells across Rajasthan, Singh’s work examines architecture, public memory, and the central role of women in shaping Jodhpur’s water systems.
Chila Kumari Singh Burman at Toorji Ka Jhalra
With support from the British Council, Burman will flood the facade of Jodhpur’s historic Toorji Ka Jhalra stepwell with her trademark neon. Her installation will bring to light the generations of women who used the water body for daily chores, blending the local with her contemporary, diasporic lens.
Puneet Kaushik at Shree Sumer Girls School
Supported by Gallery Espace, Kaushik is creating an installation at Shree Sumer Girls School, working directly with local artisans skilled in tie and dye, block printing, and rug-making (Dariwalla). His work looks at how textile traditions carry women’s histories, exploring themes of marriage, identity, and adornment rooted in South Asian culture.
Theo Pinto with Jodhpur’s master carvers
With support from Gallery 1x1, Brazilian artist Theo Pinto will work with Jodhpur’s stone and wood carvers. Known for his abstract skyscapes, Pinto will translate his painting style into sculpture using traditional Jodhpur craftsmanship. His new works will debut at Jodhpur Arts Week before travelling on to Art Mumbai.
Dhaqan Collective at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower)
The UK-based duo Fozia Ismail and Ayan Cilmi, known as Dhaqan Collective, will present House of Weaving Songs at Jodhpur’s Ghanta Ghar. Supported by the British Council, the project draws on the Rupayan Sansthan archives, combining Somali nomadic structures (aqal) with Jodhpur’s textile traditions in collaboration with local artisans. It will be their first presentation in India.
By weaving together local crafts, historic spaces, and global artistic voices, Jodhpur Arts Week hopes to set a new benchmark for art in public life in India.
