Head To Jodhpur This October As The Blue City Gets Its Own Arts Week, Find Out The Venues, Artists And Top Events

Jodhpur is all set to host the first edition of Jodhpur Arts Week, a new arts festival running from October 1-7, 2025. The event has been launched by the Public Arts Trust of India (PATI), founded by arts entrepreneur Sana Rezwan, with the aim of creating fresh ecosystems where collaboration, heritage, and innovation meet.

The idea is simple: art isn’t just about making beautiful objects to admire. It can also be a tool for social change, cultural enrichment, and lasting community impact. That’s the spirit driving Jodhpur Arts Week: Edition 1.0.

Global Curators, Local Collaborations

This first edition is being put together by two international voices: Tapiwa Matsinde, a British/Zimbabwean curator focusing on design and craft, and Sakhshi Mahajan, a UK-based curator of Indian origin who works with contemporary art. Together, they’ve brought in over 20 artists and designers from across the world.

Each artist has created site-responsive works: art pieces made specifically in dialogue with Jodhpur’s artisans, landscapes, and historic architecture. The week will also feature artist residencies, cross-cultural exchanges, and educational programmes to ensure that the impact of the festival continues beyond its seven days.

“We want to create ecosystems where art becomes an integral part of life. From stepwells to textiles, these works celebrate heritage while pointing towards the future,” says Sana Rezwan, Founding Chairwoman, Public Arts Trust of India. “Jodhpur’s legacy of stone-carving finds resonance with our own journey of elevating stone into art, and we are honoured to support an initiative that places artisans and communities at the heart of contemporary cultural dialogue,” says Sushant Pathak, CMO StoneX Global.

Highlights of Jodhpur Arts Week

Some of the names showing at Jodhpur Arts Week include Aku Zeliang, Anitha Reddy with artisans from the Siddhi Community, Aphra Shemza (UK), Ayesha Singh, Chila Kumari Singh Burman (UK), Puneet Kaushik, Raqs Media Collective, and Theo Pinto (USA). Notably, Burman (celebrated for her vibrant neon works) will be presenting her first-ever site-specific commission in India.