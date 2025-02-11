Prayagraj Sangam Station Not Closed: Railways

Ambala: Amid rumours of the Prayagraj Sangam Railway station being closed for the heavy rush of passengers, Ambala Divison DRM Vinod Bhatia has issued a clarification saying for passengers' convenience, the station was temporarily closed a day before the bath due to its proximity to the ghat. However, no train has been cancelled and all have been diverted to eight stations near the Maha Ghat in Mahasangam.
"By diverting the route, there is no fear of accident and secondly, devotees can comfortably go and take baths. Additional trains are being run from Ambala division for passengers' convenience," he said.
The roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj are witnessing unprecedented congestion as millions of devotees throng for the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Despite the completion of three significant Amrit Snans or royal baths on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, the influx of pilgrims shows no signs of dipping, leading to huge traffic snarls.
Major highways connecting Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Kashi are choked, with vehicles queuing up for hours. "Since last night, we have covered only 40 kilometres. We had been stuck in traffic since 7 pm and had to sleep inside the car. The impatience is making things worse," a devotee, travelling from Ayodhya, shared his ordeal.
Another pilgrim shared, "There is a traffic jam leading to difficulties for the public. Normally, this journey takes four hours, but now it's taking nearly 12 hours."
The situation has severely impacted residents, struggling with daily commutes and a shortage of essential supplies. "Commuting has become a nightmare. Even basic supplies like ration and milk are unavailable," a Prayagraj local expressed.
Meanwhile, pilgrims travelling from neighbouring states, including Bihar, are also facing extreme difficulties. The congestion has now extended to the Rohtas-National Highway in Sasaram, Bihar, where a 10-kilometre-long traffic jam has forced travellers to spend both day and night on the roadside.
Authorities are making efforts to manage the ballooning crowd, but the sheer volume of devotees continues to test the city's infrastructure. With more religious gatherings expected, traffic congestion is likely to remain a major challenge in the coming weeks.
Earlier in the day, the Prayagraj administration issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in preparation for the Magh Purnima Snan on February 12 to ensure the smooth movement and safety of devotees, addressing the significant traffic issues faced by attendees.
