ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Prayagraj Sangam Station Not Closed: Railways

Ambala: Amid rumours of the Prayagraj Sangam Railway station being closed for the heavy rush of passengers, Ambala Divison DRM Vinod Bhatia has issued a clarification saying for passengers' convenience, the station was temporarily closed a day before the bath due to its proximity to the ghat. However, no train has been cancelled and all have been diverted to eight stations near the Maha Ghat in Mahasangam.

"By diverting the route, there is no fear of accident and secondly, devotees can comfortably go and take baths. Additional trains are being run from Ambala division for passengers' convenience," he said.

The roads leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj are witnessing unprecedented congestion as millions of devotees throng for the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Despite the completion of three significant Amrit Snans or royal baths on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, the influx of pilgrims shows no signs of dipping, leading to huge traffic snarls.

Major highways connecting Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Kashi are choked, with vehicles queuing up for hours. "Since last night, we have covered only 40 kilometres. We had been stuck in traffic since 7 pm and had to sleep inside the car. The impatience is making things worse," a devotee, travelling from Ayodhya, shared his ordeal.

Another pilgrim shared, "There is a traffic jam leading to difficulties for the public. Normally, this journey takes four hours, but now it's taking nearly 12 hours."