Prayagraj Mela Admin Bids For Longest Hand-Print Painting Record

In the 2019 Kumbh Mela, 7,660 people set a world record, and this time, the goal is to surpass that number.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: On Tuesday, an attempt was made by the Prayagraj Mela Authority to make the longest hand-printing painting on an 80-feet-long and 5-feet-wide wall in the Ganga Pandal located in Sector-1 of the fair area in the Mahakumbh fair.

In a statement issued here, the Mela Authority said that from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, more than 10,000 people came together and demonstrated their feelings by assimilating the spirit of unity in diversity, public participation, social harmony and integrity.

This attempt was made in the presence of officials of the Guinness Book of World Records and within three days the process of registering it as a world record will be completed. In the Kumbh Mela held in 2019, 7,660 people came together and created a world record in this category and this time the effort is to leave it behind and set a new record.

Joint Magistrate Rajapalli Jagat Sai, the nodal officer of the programme from Prayagraj Mela Authority, was present in the programme along with Judge Rishi Nath and his team from the Guinness Book of World Records. According to Sai, eco-friendly colours were used in this programme.

This record also demonstrates the diversity and unity of the people present in the fair, as each handprint symbolizes the unique presence and contribution of an individual in the collective artwork, he said in the statement.

