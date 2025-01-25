ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Mahakumbh 2025: Two Cars Destroyed In Fire At Parking Area

Prayagraj: A fire broke out again in the Mahakumbh Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday morning in which two parked vehicles were gutted.

Firefighters soon reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. Mahakumbh Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said that the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

"A car caught fire. After this, the fire spread to another car in a short time," he said. Fire services officer Vishal Yadav confirmed that fire brigades acted swiftly to contain the blaze, ensuring no casualties were reported.

"We received a call about a Maruti Ertiga on fire near Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan. Six fire brigades and water tenders were dispatched, and the fire was controlled promptly," Yadav said.