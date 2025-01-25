Mahakumbh 2025: Two Cars Destroyed In Fire At Parking Area

Prayagraj: A fire broke out again in the Mahakumbh Mela area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday morning in which two parked vehicles were gutted.
Firefighters soon reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. Mahakumbh Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said that the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.
"A car caught fire. After this, the fire spread to another car in a short time," he said. Fire services officer Vishal Yadav confirmed that fire brigades acted swiftly to contain the blaze, ensuring no casualties were reported.
"We received a call about a Maruti Ertiga on fire near Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan. Six fire brigades and water tenders were dispatched, and the fire was controlled promptly," Yadav said.
He added that a second vehicle, a Hyundai Venue parked close to the Ertiga, was partially burnt. Despite the proximity of slums in the area, quick action by the fire department prevented the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but preliminary suspicion points to extreme heat as a possible factor.
This is the second incident of fire in Mahakumbh. Earlier on January 19, a fire broke out in Sector 190-20 in which dozens of tents were burnt to ashes. As many as 45 fire department vehicles were engaged in extinguishing the fire.
Authorities also evacuated people from nearby tents as a precautionary measure. Drones were deployed to monitor the situation, providing real-time aerial views to aid in coordinating firefighting efforts. This proactive approach ensured efficient crisis management and minimal damage.
