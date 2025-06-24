Prada’s Kolhapuris At Milan Fashion Come For ₹1 Lakh Without Any Credit To Maharashtra, And 5 Times Global Fashion Blatantly Whitewashed Desi Craft

At Milan Fashion Week, Italian fashion brand Prada’s spring-summer 2026 men’s show featured an all-too-familiar sight: tan leather sandals with braided straps. They were basically Kolhapuri chappals without credit, stamped with a designer logo and uppriced to high couture levels.

For just over ₹1 lakh, they let you prance in comfort without once saying “Handcrafted in Maharashtra.” Social media erupted over the “colonial couture”. This is straight out “cultural theft,” said netizens.

Indian voices noted the absence of credit, calling out the appropriation as predictable yet unforgivable. Headlines like “Kolhapuri chappals walk the runway…without any India nod” didn’t pull punches. For a pair of sandals once made for rugged terrain by families in Kolhapur since the 13th century, this felt like watching the Mona Lisa replicated... then sold for a luxury resale tax.

These leather sandals were first crafted as Kapashi, Kachkadi, Pukari, dating back to the 13th century, traditionally handmade from buffalo-hide using vegetable dyes. For centuries, families (men shaping hides, women dipping dyes, kids weaving straps) sold these sandals at a price meaningful to local life. They were waterproof, rugged, durable. The Kolhapuri earned its salt in monsoon, not in brand prestige.

Then, enter Prada which inked a stamp on that same structure, double the price, and voilà: designers call it a “futuristic leather reinterpretation.” The artisan gets replaced by a fly-in celebrity influencer photo opp. So, no royalties, no GI benefit, and a cultural ecosystem flattened into runway decoration.

Colonial Couture Isn’t New

1. Scandinavian Scarf aka Dupatta

Earlier this year, Scandinavian influencers flaunted a “new” trend: a scarf wrapped neatly around the neck, cascading down the shoulders over their dresses. Ring any bells? It should. Because in the subcontinent, that’s called a dupatta, or more precisely, the way your mother wore her odhni on hot afternoons. Suddenly, it’s being hailed as minimalist Nordic chic and a symbol of “slow fashion.”

The same scarf that got desi girls side-eyed in Western schools for being “too ethnic” has now been sanitized into neutral beiges and sold at three times the price under a name like “sun-shielding alpine wrap” with zero mention of South Asia.

2. The Mandi Bag

It began humbly, as the giant handwoven tote your aunt took to the sabzi mandi, stuffed with spinach, free coriander leaves, and unsolicited gossip. The mandi bag is usually made from upcycled cloth or plastic, sturdy enough to survive a monsoon. It was the very definition of function over form. Enter Western fashion houses, who spotted these brightly coloured, oversized carryalls and declared them “bohemian utility totes,” adding leather trims and a price tag that could fund a year’s worth of papayas. Naturally, the rural origins were omitted, replaced by phrases like “artisanally inspired” and “ethnic globalism.” Meanwhile, the original mandi aunty still carries hers with zero irony and far more taste!

3. The Cummerbund

Once the preferred waist-cincher of nawabs and noblemen, the kamarband or cummerbund has sashayed its way from the Mughal courts to Western tuxedos without so much as a thank-you note. What began as a practical sash to keep cool in India’s oppressive heat (and to disguise post-biryani bloat), is now considered the pinnacle of black-tie chic. The British, in classic fashion, took the kamarband, Anglicized the spelling and pronunciation, and slapped it on James Bond. Never mind that in its original form, it was less about flattering silhouettes and more about looking dignified.

4. The Nehru Jacket

This is a piece of political fashion so iconic it managed to survive both partition and Paul McCartney. Originally worn by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, it symbolized nationalist dignity, socialist ideals, and an unwillingness to wear Western suits in tropical heat. Fast forward a few decades, and what do we have? Western designers repackaging it as the “Mandarin Collar Jacket” because apparently, Asian fashion is one big indistinct continent to luxury labels. The Nehru jacket lost its anti-imperial sass and became the formalwear equivalent of pan-Asian fusion cuisine.

5. Louboutin’s "Imran Sandals"

Not to linger, but even Christian Louboutin once took a traditional Pakistani chappal design and called it “Imran sandals.” The masala-tinted confusion was geopolitical appropriation. It was supposedly an homage to his friend, then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Fast fashion got co-opted, minus cultural IQ.

Louboutin "Imran sandals" (AP Photo)

The moment you strip craft of community and history, cloak it in leather and premium tags, applause online follows but also erasure on the ground. The GI tag (Geographical Indication) coexists with artisans still battling knockoffs from China. They see their sandals mass-produced in giant factories (the same way Prada “re-imagines” them in Milan) with none of the compensation accruing to those who nurtured the craft for centuries. Credit and compensation aren't optional. Otherwise, it’s imperialism in leather.