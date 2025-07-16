Prada Team Meets Kolhapuri Artisans In Maharashtra Amid Copying Row

It’s early July in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The smell of tanned leather drifts out from a modest bazaar where chappals have been handmade in the same fashion for decades. Then, the unexpected happens. A team from Italian fashion powerhouse Prada lands up. For a city where the only international footfall tends to be that of NRI cousins visiting temples, this was a curious affair. Fashion executives and researchers from one of Europe’s most storeyed luxury houses, here to meet the artisans who make Kolhapuri chappals.

“Yesterday, the Prada team came to see how these chappals are made,” said a local shopkeeper in an interview with news agency ANI. “Today, they came to see our shop in the biggest market of Kolhapur… When they came to the market, they liked our leather bag too—the kind that’s used by petrol pump guys to keep cash.”

The Prada team, as reported by ANI and later confirmed by Reuters, was not just browsing. They were documenting, photographing, and observing the craft (the dyeing, the cutting, the hand-stitching), absorbing the heritage not for a museum piece, but possibly for something more lucrative. Another vendor said, “They’ve come to inspect all the manufacturing units of Kolhapuri chappals and study the technical aspects. We heard they want to enter the retail market in Kolhapur.”

The Ripple Effect of Inspiration

In June 2025, Prada’s Summer Collection launched globally. On its website and at fashion week, a new line of leather sandals strikingly similar in design to the Kolhapuri chappals was showcased. Smooth leather, thong-style straps, flat heels. Minimal, elegant, undeniably Kolhapuri.

The backlash was swift. A social media campaign began under hashtags like #PayTheArtisans and #KolhapuriNotCopy. Cultural critics pointed out that the chappal design—already protected under India's Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999—had been copied without attribution or compensation.

In response to the growing criticism, Lorenzo Bertelli, son of Prada’s founders and the brand’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, issued a statement not to the press, but in a letter to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, as reported by Reuters:

“We acknowledge that the sandals... are inspired by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear, with a centuries-old heritage,” Bertelli wrote. This was meant perhaps as appeasement, but opened the floodgates further. Critics called it a non-apology. Others questioned whether inspiration was being used as a diplomatic synonym for plagiarism. No damages were offered. No royalties, no licensing fee, no collaborative plans announced with local artisans. Just an acknowledgment... and that too, tucked away in a letter.

A PIL and a Pattern of Power

In the first week of July, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court by a collective of artisan representatives and legal activists. The petition alleges that Prada's use of Kolhapuri designs constitutes "unauthorised commercialisation" of a GI-tagged product, causing “significant harm to the community traditionally associated with it.” The PIL seeks injunctions, damages, and formal apologies, asserting that without legal recourse, this would become yet another example in the long history of small artisans being exploited by powerful global brands.

This is not just about what you wear on your feet. It’s about who gets to profit from centuries of cultural craftsmanship. It’s about why a bag used by a petrol pump guy in Maharashtra suddenly becomes “fashionable” only when seen through an Italian lens. It’s about the long-overdue recalibration of who is allowed to tell design stories, and who is finally heard.

- With inputs from ANI