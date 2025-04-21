The People's Pope: 10 Moments When Pope Francis Walked With the World

Pope Francis, the crowd-loving, globe-trotting head of the Catholic Church has left the world at the age of 88. Few leaders have embodied humility and compassion as profoundly as Pope Francis. Since his election in 2013, he consistently demonstrated that true greatness lies not in grandeur, but in grace. Like the best spiritual teachers, he did not demand reverence from the mountaintop, he knelt in the valley, he listened. Here are ten moments where his actions resonated deeply with people worldwide:

1. Paying His Own Hotel Bill

On March 14, 2013, the day after his election, Pope Francis returned to the Domus Internationalis Paulus VI in Rome, where he had stayed during the conclave, to personally settle his bill and collect his belongings. Pope Francis returned to the modest hotel and paid his own bill. It was a small act, but one of discipline and integrity. This humble gesture set the tone for his papacy.

2. Choosing a Modest Residence

Instead of moving into the opulent Apostolic Palace, Pope Francis chose to reside in the more modest Domus Sanctae Marthae guesthouse within Vatican City. He lived in a small two-room suite in the guesthouse. The decision was not aesthetic. It was spiritual. “My people are poor and I am one of them,” he once said.

The Pope strongly believed that atheists can do good and be redeemed (AP Photo)

3. Embracing a Disfigured Man

On November 20, 2013, during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis embraced and blessed a man suffering from neurofibromatosis, a rare and disfiguring disease. The image was not only powerful—it was healing. To love is to cross the threshold of discomfort. Pope Francis lived that will in full view. His compassionate act touched hearts worldwide.

4. Washing the Feet of Prisoners

On Maundy Thursday, March 28, 2013, Pope Francis visited the Casal del Marmo juvenile detention centre in Rome, where he washed and kissed the feet of 12 inmates, including women and Muslims. This act broke with tradition and emphasized inclusivity. The symbolism was not lost. It was a radical return to the essence of Christ’s message: that to serve is to lead. That compassion knows no doctrine.

5. Urging Priests to 'Smell Like the Sheep'

During the Chrism Mass on March 28, 2013, at St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis encouraged priests to be shepherds who live with their flock, stating they should have “the smell of the sheep.” This metaphor called for clergy to be deeply connected with their communities. Real spirituality, he seemed to say, involves suffering, sweat, tears and a willingness to walk alongside others in their most unholy moments.

6. Saying 'Who Am I to Judge?'

In July 2013, during an in-flight press conference returning from World Youth Day in Brazil, Pope Francis addressed a question about gay priests by responding, “Who am I to judge?” This remark signaled a more compassionate approach to LGBTQ+ individuals within the Church. It was not a doctrinal shift but it was a seismic spiritual one. Pope Francis understood that healing begins where judgement ends.

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile as he rides along the Copacabana beachfront on his way to celebrate mass for World Youth Day, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 28, 2013 (AP Photo)

7. Meeting Abuse Victims in Portugal

On August 2, 2023, during his visit to Lisbon for World Youth Day, Pope Francis met privately with 13 victims of clergy sexual abuse. This meeting underscored his commitment to acknowledging and addressing the Church's past wrongdoings.

8. Recognizing the Goodness in Atheists

In May 2013, during a homily at the Vatican, Pope Francis emphasized that atheists can do good and be redeemed, stating, “We all have the duty to do good.” Pope Francis insisted that even non-believers are capable of goodness. “God’s mercy,” he said, “has no limits.” That statement alone is a theology of love. This inclusive message highlighted his belief in universal human dignity.

Pope Francis twirls a soccer ball he was presented by a member of the Circus of Cuba, during a meeting at the Vatican on Jan. 2, 2019. (AP Photo)

9. Issuing the 'Laudato Si' Encyclical

On May 24, 2015, Pope Francis released the encyclical 'Laudato Si', calling for urgent action on climate change and environmental degradation. The document appealed to people of all faiths to care for our common home. With the encyclical Laudato Si', Pope Francis became a prophet not only of souls, but of soil and sea. He asked the world to examine its conscience in how it treats the earth. He called environmental destruction “a sin.” He extended the Church’s circle of concern to include creation itself.

10. Providing for the Homeless in Vatican City

In 2015, Pope Francis initiated the installation of showers, a barber service, and a laundromat for the homeless near St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. These facilities offered dignity and care to those in need. From slums in Buenos Aires to refugee camps, he never forgot those on the peripheries. The Pontiff has opened showers for the homeless in Vatican City, distributed sleeping bags, and invited the poor to dine with him. “To ignore the poor,” he once said, “is to despise God.”