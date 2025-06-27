ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 Lands In India With A Blast of Augmented Fun Across 5 Cities

Pokémon GO, the game that made us wander parks and streets with eyes glued to screens, is bringing its much-anticipated Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Global to India, thanks to the folks at Niantic. Imagine entire mall complexes across five cities transformed into buzzing hubs for Trainers (players who catch, train, care for, and battle with Pokémon), each decked out with exclusive bonuses, new avatars, tailored Pokémon et al. It’s like they’ve bottled the spirit of exploration and unloaded it into your local shopping centre.

Venues And Deets

Trainers across India can join millions of Trainers from around the world in this two-day long festivals starting on June 28 to 29, 2025, from 10 am to 6 pm. Nexus Mall network becomes ground zero for Trainers seeking rare spawns and high-energy community moments. Pokémon GO Fest will take place in Nexus Seawoods – Navi Mumbai, Nexus Select CityWalk – Delhi, Nexus – Hyderabad, Nexus Mall Koramangala – Bengaluru and Nexus Vijaya Mall – Chennai. Each venue is poised to become a safe, inclusive spot where you can meet real-world Trainers, tackle exclusive tasks, and dip into Niantic’s special surprises.

Don’t fret if you’re miles away from a Nexus Mall. Virtual meetups are being hosted in 26 Indian cities (from Ahmedabad to Kolkata, Coimbatore to Guwahati) turning local parks and hangouts into vibrant gathering points for exploration and camaraderie.

What's In Store?

The mythical Volcanion, a rare Fire- and Water-type Pokémon, is finally coming to Pokémon GO exclusively for ticket holders on Day 1. Trainers who complete the event’s special research story will unlock their chance to encounter and capture this elusive creature, a first in the game’s history.