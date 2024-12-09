American Poet Brian Turner: "I Find It Inspiring To See The Deep And Abiding Love Of Poetry That Exists In India

Celebrated American poet and author Brian Turner, is no stranger to delving into the depths of human experiences. Known for his evocative works such as Here, Bullet and Phantom Noise, Turner’s poetry weaves personal narratives with universal themes, drawing readers into the world of love, loss, and the haunting echoes of war. Recently, Turner captivated audiences at the Chair Poetry Evenings – Kolkata’s International Poetry Festival, an event that has become a cultural landmark in celebrating the art of verse in India. The festival concluded on December 7 in Kolkata and Punjab.

Turner, whose poetic voice has been shaped by his experiences as a soldier in Iraq, shares his reflections on performing in India, his creative process, and the transformative power of poetry in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat Lifestyle. “It’s been a great honor to share my poems with audiences here in India,” Turner begins. “The theaters and halls were packed with lovers of language and literature, night after night. I find it inspiring to see the deep and abiding love of poetry that exists in India."

He is particularly struck by the thriving art of translation in India, describing India as a "vibrant poetry scene, an ocean of verse fed from many rivers."

American Poet Brian Turner (ETV Bharat)

Blending personal and universal themes

Turner’s poetry often navigates the delicate balance between intimacy and relatability. “I try to keep any potential reader or critic outside of the generative process,” he explains. “It’s a solitary endeavor. Once I have a draft, though, it’s important to invite the reader and their concerns back into the process.”

This ethos comes from Turner’s early days as a poet, when he would share his work with strangers at bus stops. It reflects what he calls a "blue-jeans aesthetic"—an effort to craft poetry that resonates with everyone, from avid poets to those who seldom read verse.

For Turner, writing is deeply intertwined with the rhythms of the body. Recalling advice from a poet and fellow student, Naveen Alam, he shares, “Our bodies are the instrument. The music of verse moves through us.” He combines this intrinsic sense of rhythm with storytelling, ensuring that the needs of the body (music) and the mind (narrative) coexist harmoniously in his work.

Turner’s process often begins with an image or an unresolved fragment. “It’s normally an image that I don’t understand,” he says, whether it’s “the way light fell through my wife’s hair as she laughed” or “spinning metal casting sparks into the night air.” These fragments become seeds from which Turner's layered and multifaceted poems grow.

On themes of love, loss, and healing

Love and loss are central to Turner’s oeuvre, with his work often exploring the nuances of grief and longing. “Poetry can help us find a language that approaches the unsayable,” he reflects. Writing, for Turner, becomes a way to house memory, a living space where he can remain connected to loved ones he has lost.

In his celebrated poem Hurt Locker, Turner channels grief with a deep respect for the art of writing. “Writing is a life-long practice. It’s a meditation. We breathe in the invisible and breathe out song, story, myth. We sing our loved ones back into the world,” elucidates the Commonwealth Poetry Prize winner.

American Poet Brian Turner (Getty Images)

Nature as muse

Talking about his inclination toward nature's duality – its beauty and brutality, that feature prominently in his poetry, Turner says, it comes naturally as humans are part of nature. “The atoms and molecules in our bodies somehow organise themselves so that we might exist a brief time on this planet,” he muses. This connection with nature shapes his understanding of humanity and its place in the universe.

When asked how he reconciles the beauty and brutality of nature in poetry he says it is best answered by readers and he believes in leaving room for the reader and their work. "I am a reader, too, and so I appreciate authors who leave space for me to participate in the construction of meaning and sense-making," expresses the Prime Minister's Award for Literary Achievement in Poetry recipient.

Turner sees poetry as vital in addressing contemporary issues like climate change and environmental conservation. “It’s imperative for writers to articulate ways forward in dealing with and adapting to climate change. This is our only home,” he insists.

Influences and evolving voices

Turner credits his poetic journey to a diverse influences, ranging from literary giants to childhood friends. "So many wonderful people have shaped me as a person and a writer. I have been offered so many gifts in this life. I am grateful to them all," shares the poet.

Reflecting on his evolution as a poet, he acknowledges that his poetic practice has left its watermark on his recent foray into prose, as will be seen in his forthcoming novel. “As I look forward, I am excited to see where the imagination takes me—word by word, image by image, story by story, song by song," says the author as we sign off.