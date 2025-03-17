PM Modi’s Historic Trip Highlights Mauritius as a Must-Visit Travel Destination for Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to Mauritius has once again highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between India and this breathtaking island nation. As he received the highest national award of Mauritius, ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean,’ India's friendly relationship with Mauritius was reaffirmed.
The visit saw the two countries sign partnerships across several fronts: exchanges to India via the Char Dham and Ramayana trail, cooperation on the development of curriculum for school education, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labour recruitment, and the establishment of the Directorate of Science and Technology in Mauritius. PM Modi has also invited his counterpart to visit India.
Why Indians Love Mauritius
Mauritius is often referred to as ‘Mini India’ due to its large Indian diaspora, vibrant temples, and cultural influences that date back to the 19th century when Indian labourers arrived here. The country offers a unique blend of pristine beaches, lush greenery, and a warm, welcoming culture that feels like home yet distinctly exotic. English and French are widely spoken, but you’ll also hear a lot of Creole and Hindi!
Best Places to Visit in Mauritius
1. Grand Baie
Grand Baie is the heart of Mauritius' nightlife and shopping scene. This lively coastal village is perfect for water sports, beachside dining, and vibrant markets. For Indian visitors, it offers a mix of traditional street food stalls selling dholl puris and fine dining experiences serving fresh seafood with Creole flavours.
2. Île aux Cerfs, A Beach Lover’s Paradise
This private island is a must-visit for beach lovers, with its crystal-clear waters and soft white sands. You can indulge in snorkeling, parasailing, and glass-bottom boat rides while enjoying some of the most stunning coastal views Mauritius has to offer.
3. Ganga Talao (Grand Bassin), A Sacred Hindu Pilgrimage Site
One of the most spiritually significant places in Mauritius, Ganga Talao is a crater lake considered sacred by Hindus. Every year, thousands of devotees participate in a grand pilgrimage here, reminiscent of India’s own religious festivals. It’s home to towering statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga, making it a deeply moving experience for Indian travelers.
4. Chamarel Seven Colored Earth & Waterfalls
This surreal landscape features dunes in seven distinct colours, a natural phenomenon caused by volcanic activity. The nearby Chamarel Waterfall is another breathtaking sight, offering the perfect backdrop for stunning travel photos.
5. Port Louis
The capital city of Mauritius is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. A visit to the Aapravasi Ghat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a glimpse into the history of Indian indentured labourers who migrated here. Explore the vibrant Central Market for souvenirs, spices, and delicious local snacks.
6. Black River Gorges National Park
For those who love nature and wildlife, this national park offers stunning hiking trails through lush forests, waterfalls, and panoramic viewpoints. The park is home to rare bird species, giant tortoises, and stunning flora native to the island.
Things to Do in Mauritius
- Scuba Diving & Snorkeling: Explore the vibrant coral reefs and marine life at Blue Bay Marine Park.
- Catamaran Cruises: Take a luxury boat ride around the island with stops at hidden beaches and private islands.
- Golfing: Mauritius boasts world-class golf courses set against spectacular coastal backdrops.
- Street Food Tour: Try the island’s Indian-Creole fusion cuisine, including dholl puri, gateau piment, and alouda (a local falooda-like drink).
- Cultural Festivals: Plan your visit during Maha Shivratri or Diwali to witness grand celebrations with processions, temple rituals, and fireworks.
Best Time to Visit Mauritius
Mauritius enjoys a tropical climate, making it a year-round destination. However, the best time to visit is from May to December, when the weather is cooler and less humid. If you prefer warm, beach-friendly conditions, December to April is ideal.
How to Get There
- Flights: Direct flights from major Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai make Mauritius easily accessible.
- Visa: Indian passport holders get a visa on arrival for up to 60 days, making travel hassle-free.
- Currency: The Mauritian Rupee (MUR) is the local currency. Indian rupees can be exchanged at the airport and major banks.
- Local Transport: Taxis, rental cars, and buses are available, but hiring a car is the best way to explore at your own pace.
Read more: