ETV Bharat / lifestyle

PM Modi’s Historic Trip Highlights Mauritius as a Must-Visit Travel Destination for Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to Mauritius has once again highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between India and this breathtaking island nation. As he received the highest national award of Mauritius, ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean,’ India's friendly relationship with Mauritius was reaffirmed.

The visit saw the two countries sign partnerships across several fronts: exchanges to India via the Char Dham and Ramayana trail, cooperation on the development of curriculum for school education, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labour recruitment, and the establishment of the Directorate of Science and Technology in Mauritius. PM Modi has also invited his counterpart to visit India.

Why Indians Love Mauritius

Mauritius is often referred to as ‘Mini India’ due to its large Indian diaspora, vibrant temples, and cultural influences that date back to the 19th century when Indian labourers arrived here. The country offers a unique blend of pristine beaches, lush greenery, and a warm, welcoming culture that feels like home yet distinctly exotic. English and French are widely spoken, but you’ll also hear a lot of Creole and Hindi!

Best Places to Visit in Mauritius

1. Grand Baie

Grand Baie is the heart of Mauritius' nightlife and shopping scene. This lively coastal village is perfect for water sports, beachside dining, and vibrant markets. For Indian visitors, it offers a mix of traditional street food stalls selling dholl puris and fine dining experiences serving fresh seafood with Creole flavours.

2. Île aux Cerfs, A Beach Lover’s Paradise

This private island is a must-visit for beach lovers, with its crystal-clear waters and soft white sands. You can indulge in snorkeling, parasailing, and glass-bottom boat rides while enjoying some of the most stunning coastal views Mauritius has to offer.