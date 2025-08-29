ETV Bharat / lifestyle

PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Tokyo With 'Padharo Mhare Des'; Shares Special Instagram Post

Members of the Japanese community greeted him with the chanting of the sacred Gayatri Mantra and the popular Rajasthani bhajan "Mai Vaari Jau Re"

Member of the Japanese community greeted him with the chanting of the sacred Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic mantras.
Member of the Japanese community greeted him with the chanting of the sacred Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic mantras
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 11:24 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome on Friday at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. Member of the Japanese community greeted him with the chanting of the sacred Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic mantras. It set the devotional atmosphere for the Prime Minister's welcome. Japanese artists also performed traditional cultural programmes, while the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers. They waved flags, chanted slogans to express their excitement.

Padharo Mhare Desh by Japanese Women

Adding a touch of Indian culture to the welcome, a group of Japanese women dressed in traditional Indian saree and greeted PM Modi in a Rajasthani style saying, "Padharo Mhare Desh" (welcome to my land). PM Modi warmly interacted with them and asked how long they had been learning the language. One of the women revealed that she had been practicing Hindi for eight yeas and had also taken up learning Rajasthani and Gujarati bhajans.

A Musical Surprise

The Prime Minister also asked the woman to sing and she obliged. She rendered the popular Rajasthani bhajan "Mai Vaari Jau Re". PM Modi appreciated the efforts and praised the group for their dedication toward Indian language and culture. Later, the Prime Minister also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. "Special welcome in Japan. (sic)," the post read.

Before departing for Japan, PM Modi had underlined that this visit would serve as an opportunity to further strengthen the civilisational bonds and cultural ties that have connected India and Japan for centuries.

