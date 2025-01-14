ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Couple Goals In 2025: Platinum Rings Over Gold And Diamond

When it comes to choosing jewellery that is as enduring as the memories it represents, platinum has become the preferred choice for many. From weddings and festive occasions to everyday wear, platinum love bands offer versatility and timeless elegance. The growing demand for platinum shows its appeal as a symbol of strength, rarity, and authenticity.

Why Platinum?

In the last few years, the demand for platinum love bands has surged. According to Pallavi Sharma, business director of Platinum Guild International, platinum is increasingly favoured during not just weddings, but also to celebrate relationship milestones. She reasons this two-fold changes as Platinum's popularity as the symbol of love, rarity, and purity. "These qualities make it an exceptionally precious metal, often chosen to commemorate life’s most significant milestones," says Sharma.

Many couples are choosing matching platinum wedding bands to symbolise their unity, while engagement rings set in platinum continue to be a popular choice for their ability to enhance the brilliance of diamonds and gemstones.

Platinum love bands are not just for weddings. They are also chosen to celebrate significant milestones such as anniversaries, promotions, and personal achievements. The versatility of platinum allows for a variety of styles – from minimalist designs to intricate motifs which can cater to every individual’s taste.