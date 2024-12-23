ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Platinum Rings Are Always In Vogue; Here's How You Can Choose One For Your Special Occassion

Add a valuable addition to your jewellery collection with some classic and contemporary platinum jewellery styles.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 hours ago

When it comes to choosing jewellery that is as enduring as the memories it represents, platinum has become the preferred choice for many. From weddings and festive occasions to everyday wear, platinum love bands offer unmatched versatility and timeless elegance. Platinum rings are synonimous with luxury, durability, and sophistication. Their natural white sheen, hypoallergenic properties, and resistance to tarnish make them a favorite choice for every occasion.

Pallavi Sharma, business director of Platinum Guild International shares that the demand for platinum love bands has surged in recent years, driven by a new generation of buyers who value individuality and permanence. "Platinum is widely regarded as the ultimate symbol of love, celebrated for its rarity, purity, and remarkable resilience. These qualities make it an exceptionally precious metal, often chosen to commemorate life’s most significant milestones. Its natural white luster endures over time, maintaining its brilliance," sats Sharma. We spoke further about platinum jewellery trends, especially rings for different occassions. Whether you're looking for a statement piece or a subtle accessory, here are some stunning platinum ring styles to consider:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Classic solitaire

A timeless choice, the solitaire platinum ring features a single center stone, often a diamond or gemstone. Its simplicity highlights the brilliance of the stone, making it perfect for engagements or elegant daily wear.

Eternity band

Symbolising unending love, eternity bands are adorned with a continuous row of diamonds or gemstones around the band. They are ideal for anniversaries, weddings, or as stackable accessories.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Halo rings

A central gemstone encircled by smaller diamonds or gems defines the halo style. The platinum setting enhances the sparkle, creating a glamorous and eye-catching design.

Vintage-inspired rings

Rings with intricate details like filigree, milgrain edges, or engraved patterns bring a vintage charm. Pair platinum with colored gemstones like sapphires or emeralds for an heirloom-like appearance.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Three-stone rings

Featuring three gemstones or diamonds, this style symbolises the past, present, and future. Platinum enhances the elegance of this meaningful design, making it a popular choice for special occasions.

Stackable bands

Thin platinum bands in varying textures or designs are perfect for stacking. Mix plain bands with diamond-accented or engraved styles for a trendy and customisable look.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Bezel-set rings

Bezel settings encase the stone in a protective metal rim, offering a modern and sleek appearance. This style is practical and stylish, ideal for active lifestyles.

Contemporary minimalist rings

For those who prefer understated elegance, minimalist platinum rings with geometric shapes, asymmetrical designs, or slim bands are a perfect choice.

Nature-inspired designs

Floral motifs, leaf patterns, or textured bands bring an organic and artistic touch to platinum rings. Pair these designs with gemstones for a natural yet luxurious vibe.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Dual-tone rings

Combine platinum with another metal, like rose or yellow gold, for a striking two-tone design. These rings blend traditional and modern aesthetics effortlessly.

How to style your platinum ring

Casual wear: Opt for minimalist or stackable bands for a subtle yet stylish everyday look.

Formal events: Choose bold designs like halo or three-stone rings to complement formal attire.

Layering: Stack multiple thin bands or pair your platinum ring with other metal tones for a fashionable mix.

Statement pieces: A solitaire or eternity band can stand alone as a centerpiece accessory.

