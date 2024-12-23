ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Platinum Rings Are Always In Vogue; Here's How You Can Choose One For Your Special Occassion

When it comes to choosing jewellery that is as enduring as the memories it represents, platinum has become the preferred choice for many. From weddings and festive occasions to everyday wear, platinum love bands offer unmatched versatility and timeless elegance. Platinum rings are synonimous with luxury, durability, and sophistication. Their natural white sheen, hypoallergenic properties, and resistance to tarnish make them a favorite choice for every occasion.

Pallavi Sharma, business director of Platinum Guild International shares that the demand for platinum love bands has surged in recent years, driven by a new generation of buyers who value individuality and permanence. "Platinum is widely regarded as the ultimate symbol of love, celebrated for its rarity, purity, and remarkable resilience. These qualities make it an exceptionally precious metal, often chosen to commemorate life’s most significant milestones. Its natural white luster endures over time, maintaining its brilliance," sats Sharma. We spoke further about platinum jewellery trends, especially rings for different occassions. Whether you're looking for a statement piece or a subtle accessory, here are some stunning platinum ring styles to consider:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Classic solitaire

A timeless choice, the solitaire platinum ring features a single center stone, often a diamond or gemstone. Its simplicity highlights the brilliance of the stone, making it perfect for engagements or elegant daily wear.

Eternity band

Symbolising unending love, eternity bands are adorned with a continuous row of diamonds or gemstones around the band. They are ideal for anniversaries, weddings, or as stackable accessories.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Halo rings

A central gemstone encircled by smaller diamonds or gems defines the halo style. The platinum setting enhances the sparkle, creating a glamorous and eye-catching design.

Vintage-inspired rings

Rings with intricate details like filigree, milgrain edges, or engraved patterns bring a vintage charm. Pair platinum with colored gemstones like sapphires or emeralds for an heirloom-like appearance.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Three-stone rings