5 Most Beautiful Places To Stay For Animal Lovers; One Of Them Is In India

If you are an animal lover, travel is more than just a getaway. It's an opportunity to connect with the natural world of the wildlife. Whether you dream of having your first meal of the day with giraffes, or wake up to the sounds of lions, play with kangaroos, or spotting the wild tigers, these places offer a perfect adventure, luxury and an opportunity to meet the wildlife close.

Breakfast with giraffes at Giraffe Manor in Kenya

Nestles in Nairobi, Giraffe manor offers an opportunity to share your breakfast with endangered Rothschild giraffes. These giraffes casually poke their heads through the windows and you can feed them. Along with luxurious comfort, this place is committed to wildlife conservation. You can also visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and other Kenyan wildlife attractions.

Live among sloths at The Sloth Sanctury in Costa Rica

Slow down and bond with adorable sloths at this unique stay. Located in the heart of Costa Rica's lush rainforest, this eco-lodge is known for sloth conservation. You can witness slothes in their natural habitat, learn about thier behavior through guided tours. You also get an opportunity to engage in hands-on-conservation efforts. The surrounding is also filled with vibrant birds and other tropical wildlife.

Sleep in the trees at Pench Tree Lodge in India

Wake up to the sounds of the jundle in this tiger territory called Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This place is built in harmony with nature near the national park. It is famously known as the inspiration for Kipling's The Jungle Book. There are elevated treehouses which offer a paranomic view of the forest. You can also take a jeep safari to see Bengal tigers, leopards, wild boars, and many bird species.

Kangaroo Island Wilderness Retreat in Australia

Here you can experience the native Australian wildlife at your door step. This place is surrounded by pristine bushland which makes it heaven for animal lovers. You can encounter kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, and echidnas in their natural habitat. This place is located nearby Flinders Chase National Park and Seal Bay Conservation Park.

Zerba Plains Mara Camp in Kenya

One of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's favourite places, this stay allows you to sleep amidst the roars and trumpets of the Masai Mara. Situated in the heart of the Masai Mara, this camp provides authentic African safari experience. You can enjoy game drives to see zebras, lions, elephants, and the wildebeest migration. The stay is in the luxurious tents under the starlit African sky, which is surrounded by the sounds of the wild.