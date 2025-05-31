Bhool Chuk Maaf And A Trip To Banaras: 7 Places In Varanasi For Delicious Local Food And Their Specialties

Banaras—also known as Varanasi—is not just a spiritual capital of India, but also a treasure trove of flavours and aromas that linger in your memory long after you have returned. And with the latest release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf, you can not miss but see the chaotic yet pleasent and spiritual ghats of the city and the narrow lanes of Varanasi coming alive on the big screen. While the city is known for its spiritual significance, it has many old places which are famous for their delicious traditional and modern foods that blend the essence of the Ganges. So, if you are inspied to take a quick trip to this religious city, we promise, food won't just be sustenance; it will be a part of your sacred ritual blend with culture, tradition, and timeless taste.

Here's your complete guide to seven iconic places in Varanasi that every food lover must visit and try their special dishes.

Kashi Chaat Bhandar

No trip to Banaras is complete without indulging in its famous chaat, especially Kashi Ki Chaat. Located at Godowlia, near Dashashwamedh Ghat, this shop is run by the generations. Their tamatar chaat and palak patta chaat are must. This is one of the legendary spots in the chaotic lanes close to the ghat and Kashi Vishwanath temple, so expect a long wait time. Their tamatar chaat is a hot mix of tomatoes, spices, and chutneys topped with crisp sev, unlike anything you have tasted anywhere. Palak Patta chaat you may have tried at home or elsewhere but at Kashi's it's a different feeling.

Blue Lassi Shop

Located in Kachori Gali, near Manikarnika Ghat, which itself is a must visit for anyone looking for a spiritual awakening, Blue Lassi Shop's lassi is a must try. This lassi shop is more than a drink shop, it's a spiritual experience. A 90-year-old establishment, this humble shop prepares fresh and thik lassi blended with curd, saffron, cardamom, and a variety of fruits. Try their pomegranate or Banana lassi which is served in earthen pots and garnished with malai, it's the perfect coolant after a hot temple walk.

Baati Chokha Restaurant

If you are in Uttar Pradesh, you may as well crave for Bihar's iconic Litti-Chokha. Located in Teliyabagh, Baati Chokha restaurant is a must visit. Nestled in a lane toward the Banaras Hindu University, this place offers rustic, earthy flavours and same with its seating and serving arrangements. Their Litti Chokha is stuffed with wheat balls roasted over coal and served with mashed brinjal and tomato chutney. It is a must try. They use mustard oil and desi ghee to give that authentic touch to the dish. It is bit spicy so if you have sensitive stomach, we advise to go slow.

Deena Chaat Bhandar

If you want to hop on to street food in Varanasi, this place is for you. It is known for its classis street eats near Dhashwamedh Road. Often overshadowed by its more famous cousin Kashi Chaat, Deena Chat is famous for its Aloo Tikki chaat and Dahi Puri. Filled with curd, and crunchy delights, it's hit among those seeking something light but flavourful.

Vishwanath Gali Sweet Shops

This place is for those who have sweet tooth. Located near Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the narrow lanes of Vishwanath Gali, you will find this lane full of sweet shops selling some of the finest Rabri and Malaiyyo. Made from milk foam, saffron, and nuts, Malaiyyo is a winter delicacy. This melt-in-mouth delicacy is as delicate as the morning mist on the Ganges. Don't miss the freshly made Jalebi, fried in desi ghee and soaked in saffron syrup. Also don't forget to pack some to bring back home.

Pizzeria Vaatika Cafe

The location will take you to a French restaurant, except that this place has a stunning view of the Ganges. Visit this place in the evening and binge on some pizza and apple pie. Located on Assi Ghat where you can witness evening Ganga arti, their wood-fired pizza is a must try. This cafe is a blend of traditional and international twist with its wood-fired pizzas served beside the river. Their homemade Apple Pie with vanila ice cream has become legend, and every visitor's favourite. This is one of the favourite hangout place for both locals and global travelers. It is a bit expensive place but worth the try.

Ram Bhandar

If you want to experience royalty amid spirituality, head to this place for breakfast. We recommend to visit the place after the morning Ganga arti for the soulful start of the day. Located in Thatheri Bazaar, their specialties are Kachori-Sabzi and Jalebi. Ram Bhandar is one of the most revered breakfast joints in the city. Their Kachori is served with spicy, and tangy potato curry. It is also a traditional breakfast in Varanasi. Complete your meal with hot jalebi for the perfect start of the day.

Paan is a synonymous with the city of Varanasi (Getty Images)

Remember, when you are in Banaras, it is more than just a travel. It is the place where spirituality meets the moden science. Every street in Varanasi has a story to tell and a delicacy to offer from the generations. Whether you are sitting on the ghats with a kulhad of chai or licking tamarind chutney off your fingers after a delicious chat, every meal in Banaras is served with a smile and compassion. And only thing you need, is a good appetite and some extra money and we promise the city is not going to disappoint you. Before you bid adieu to the city, don't miss to try the iconic "Pan Banaras Wala".