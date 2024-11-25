7 Places In India That Glow At Night And Should Be On Your Bucket List

Nature has a way of surprising us with its hidden wonders, and some of the most magical phenomena occur when night falls. From bioluminescent beaches to glowing forests, certain places in India light up in spectacular ways after sunset. These displays are often caused by microscopic plankton, fireflies, or bioluminescent fungi, which emit light through natural chemical processes. Whether it's glowing waves on a beach, shimmering forests, or glowing mushrooms, these glowing places offer a mesmerising and otherworldly experience, drawing travelers and nature enthusiasts from across the country. Here are seven places in India that glow in the dark and show the beauty of nature in more than one way.

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Goa, known for its serene beaches and nightlife, the Mhadei wildlife sanctury offers beautiful view in monsoon season. Nestled in the Western Ghats, this century is a biodiverse treasire trove that comes alive at night with bioluminescent organisms like glowing fungi and fireflies. The glow of these organisms illuminate the place and create an enchanting atmosphere. The phenomenon is known as foxfire or fireflies which is part of region's ecological space. This makes a unique destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Purushwadi in Maharashtra

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Nestled in the Sahayadri Hills of Maharashtra, Purushwadi, a tribal village transforms into a mesmerising spectacle every summer and ahead of rain. The place is known as a home for fireflies and attracts thousands of visitors to witness the firefly festival. During their breeding season, fireflies light up the night sky to attract mates, which creates a beautiful environment. The male fireflies emit rhythmic flashes of light, which the female respond with their own signals, making the woods and the trees glow like a galaxy.

Mattu-Padukere Beache in Karnataka

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Located along the coastline of Karnataka, Mattu-Padukere Beach has stunning bioluminescent displays at night. The beach glows with blue light due to the bioluminescent microorganisms known as Noctiluca scintillans. These organisms emit light when disturbed by waves, which create a beautiful glow along the shoreline as the waves break and move across the beach. The effect is particularly more during the new moon phase.

Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Part of the Lakshadweep archipelago, Bangaram Island is famous for its stunning bioluminescent waters, which glow at night. This happens due to bioluminescent plankton, which emit a bluish light when disturbed by movement in the water by waves or by boats. The glowing water creates a magical atmosphere along the shoreline in the dark.

Havelock Island in Andaman Island

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Like other bioluminescent beaches, Havelock Island's glowing effect is caused by microscopic plankton, particularly a type of bioluminescent algae, which emit a natural blue light when disturbed. At night, the shores of Havelock Island light up as the waves crash, which creates a magical, glowing effect along the coastline. Best time to experience this is moonless nights where the dark nights make the shoreline all the more illuminated.

Betalbatim Beach in Goa

Representational Image (Getty Images)

This lesser-known destination in Goa, is known for its unique bioluminescence, which makes it glow at night. This magical phenomenon happens due to microscopic organisms in the water which light up during a movement in the water. This creates a glowing effect on the waves. It is a natural light show best experienced after sunset for a surreal and serene experience.

Krang Shuri in Meghalaya

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Located in the West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, Krang Shuri is known for its natural beauty and the glow it emits at night. The mushroom species, Roridomyces phyllostachydis grow on dead bamboo and the delicate tips of mushrooms emit a soft, bright green light. This transforms the forest into a glowing wonderland.