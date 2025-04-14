ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Dance with Dolphins: Top Places In India To Spot These Majestic Sea Creatures

These are not your typical aquarium sightings–here you see then where they actually belong, leaping, diving, dancing and many be gliding through your boat

Places in India to see dolphins in India (Representational Image)
Places in India to see dolphins in India (Representational Image) (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST

3 Min Read

There's something magical about dolphins. The curved smile, playful leaps, and almost human-like curiosity, these magestic sea creatures have made their speace in everyone's heart. They dance through the water, exuding joy and wonder wherever they go. And do you know, dolphines are symbol of freedom, intelligence, and harmony with nature. Moreover, these marine mammals have a special way of reminding us to live through lightness and laughter. While most of us think that we have to travel far-off oceans or luxury islands to see these beautiful beings in the wold, India has many places where you can see dolphins up close. India is a home to many dolphins, especially the river Ganges including the endangered ones like shy Irrawaddy dolphin and the friendly Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin. And we are not talking about typical aquarium sighting–here you see then where they actually belong, leaping, diving, dancing and many be gliding througn your boat.

So, if you are a wildlife enthusiast, a nature-loving traveler, or a parent wanting to show dolphins to your child, here are the places you can plan for your next trip to sight these marine mammles up close.

Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary, Bihar

Here you will spot the Ganges River Dolphin, Platanista gangetica. Located along the stretch of the Ganges River in Bhagalpur, Bihar, this sanctuary is one of the best places to see the endangered and elusive dolphin. An interesting fact about these dolphins is that these freshwarer dolphins are nearly blind and use echolocation to navigate. The 50 kilometer wide century was established to protect this rare species.

Chilika Lake, Odisha

Touted to be Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake is home to Irrawaddy Dolphin and is a biodiversity hotspot. Near Satapada in southern part of the lake, you can go on boat roades to spot these species. These dolphins are known for their bulging foreheads and shy nature. Chilika Lake is the only place where you can see Irrawaddy Dolphin.

Goa (Morjim, Sinquerim, Palolem Beaches)

The Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin are the residents of Goa's sun-kissed beaches like Morjim, Sinquerim, and Palolem. You may not like to visit Goa anymore for many reasons, spotting dolphins can be a strong reason to book your flights. Here, the dolphins swim alongside boats, which gives you up-close experience to see these majestic and beautiful creation of god.

Sundarbans, West Bengal

Known as a home for Bengal Tiger, Sundarbans also has a place for Irrawaddy Dolphins. The mangrove forest is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its rich estuarine ecosystem is home to Ganges river dolphins as well as Irrawaddy dolphins. It is undoubtedly a magical experience to spot dolphins at the magical backdrop of river and mangroves.

River Brahmaputra in Assam

Brahmaputra river also houses Ganges River Dolphin, and this is another secure place for these endangered creatures. Located around Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, you can take a boat ride to try and spot these dolphins in their natural habitat. There are other wildlife creatures as well for the wildlife enthusiasts.

Alappuzha Backwaters, Kerala

The serene backwaters of Kerala at the coast of Arabian Sea offers a beautiful sight of Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins. You can spot them near Kochi and Alappuzha. Although, it is not guaranteed, local boatmen have reported they they have occasionally seen coastal dolphin pods, especially during early mornings.

