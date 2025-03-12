Still Don't Know Where To Play Holi In Hyderabad: 5 Places In The City For A Colourful Celebration

Holi is the most colourful and awaited festival of India. Each city in the country comes alive drenched in colours, music and a lot of food. And when it comes to Hyderabad, this city of pearls is no less. It has its own way of celebrating the festival that not only has vibrant celebrations but also has dedicated venues for extravagant Holi parties. Whether you prefer a lively DJ party, cultural celebration, or just want to connect with others like you, Hyderabad has numerous options to celebrate Holi in style. Here's your complete guide to the best places to play Holi in Hyderabad. Just a word of caution: Follow the guidelines, respect others, and leave away the animals while playing Holi.

Holi Carnival in Mango Food Village

With an amazing line of artists and performances, the Holi Carnival brings a colour extravaganza that will keep your feet thumping all the day. Some of the special attractions include Bollywood DJs, live singers, open arena lawns to play Holi, rain dance, Tomatos for for that Tomatina festival feeling, balloon fight and much more. Expect music of all genres from Punjabi dhol to Bollywood disco, you have everything that you need for a memorable celebration.

On March 14, 8.30 AM To 3.30 PM

Tickets: 99 onwards

Rangholic Holi festival in Madhapur

If you are going to this festival, you have complemenary colours, tomatoes, balloons to celebrate the festival of colours. Expect happy faces dancing to amazing music crowd coming together to enjoy in the much-beloved festival of Holi. There will be four Bollywood DJs, rain dance, organic fragranced colours all on the Holi-themed décor and selfie booth. Enjoy traditional thandai and different cuisine at food stalls.

On March 14, 8 AM to 3 PM

Tickets: Rs 99 onwards

Lathmar Holi 7.0 in HITEC City

Experience Tomorrowland Vibe in Hyderabad as the city sets up a massive stage inspired by the iconic Tomorrowland, making this a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. This event is going to be the biggest Hyderabad has ever seen. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience.Be part of history. Expect seven hours of non stop entertainment with Bollywood DJ and Tollywood DJs, music, performances, and dances. There's royal deck for sitting and standing, rain dance, and Tomatina style celebrations. From Punjabi dhol and Maharashtra's Jalna Pad Band to Djembe and Telangana Dappul, there's something for everyone at this Holi party.

On March 14, 7 AM to 1.30 PM

Tickets: Rs 199 onwards

Celebrity Holi Celebrations at Nanakramguda

Gear up to drench yourselves in colour at this fun party with celebrities. There will be Bollywood DJs, live singers, and open arena to play holi and mingle with other attendees. Expect a huge rain dance setup and the best thing is that you will get natural colours to play holi safely. There will also be Tomatino style holi, thandai on the backdrop of Holi themed decor. You will also spot celebrities and models playing in the same ground and dancing on the beats of bhangra.

On March 14, 8 AM to 3 PM

Tickets: From Rs 99 onwards

Rangmacha of Hustler and Holi at Gunrock Enclave

Rangmacha, the ultimate Holi celebration in town will be filled with colors, music, and unforgettable memories. This isn’t just another Holi event – it’s an experience like never before! Celebrate the festival of colors with a vibrant atmosphere, pulsating beats, and a joyful crowd. Expect DJ performances, Punjabi dhol, live band and singer, influencer visits, photo booths, and food stalls to relish delicious food and beverages throughout the event.

On March 14, 9 AM to 2 Pm

Tickets: Rs 299 onwards

Tips for a safe and fun Holi celebration