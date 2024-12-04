India's Biggest Pet Fed Comes To Bengaluru With Its 10th Edition: Here's All You Need To Know

Calling all pet lovers! It’s time to treat your furry friends to an unforgettable experience as India’s biggest pet festival, Pet Fed, returns for its milestone 10th edition. This multi-city extravaganza will take place in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, offering exciting activities and memorable moments for pets and their families. In Bengaluru, the festival is set to take over Jayamahal Palace on December 7 and 8.
Over the past decade, Pet Fed has evolved into a 3-acre carnival, earning a Limca World Record as India’s largest pet carnival. Founded by Akshay Gupta to bridge the gap in events for pets and pet parents, it has become a vibrant celebration of all things furry and fabulous.
What to Expect
Organised in collaboration with ITC Nimyle, the two-day festival ensures a safe, chemical-free environment for your pets. Its hallmark is the incredible range of activities designed for pet lovers of all kinds.
Here’s what’s in store:
- Interactive Activities: Test your pet's agility and enthusiasm with fun challenges like Temptation Alley.
- Pet's Got Talent: Let your pet steal the show with their unique skills.
- Fashion Shows: Dress up your pets and watch them strut their stuff on the runway.
- Police Dog Show: Marvel at the skills of highly trained canine heroes.
- Play Areas and Workshops: Strengthen your bond with your pet through games and expert-led sessions.
- Special Attractions: Enjoy unique experiences like Catapalooza, doggy prams, immersive photo booths, and even a free desi ticket for all indie pets.
In addition to the main carnival, Pet Fed hosts smaller events like Pupper Parties and Catapalooza across 10+ cities, fostering vibrant pet communities nationwide.
Tickets for the Bengaluru edition are already available on the festival's website. Don’t miss this chance to create paw-some memories with your pets!
When: December 7 and 8, from 11 AM to 9 PM
Where: Jayamahal Palace, Bengaluru
