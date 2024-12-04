ETV Bharat / lifestyle

India's Biggest Pet Fed Comes To Bengaluru With Its 10th Edition: Here's All You Need To Know

Calling all pet lovers! It’s time to treat your furry friends to an unforgettable experience as India’s biggest pet festival, Pet Fed, returns for its milestone 10th edition. This multi-city extravaganza will take place in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, offering exciting activities and memorable moments for pets and their families. In Bengaluru, the festival is set to take over Jayamahal Palace on December 7 and 8.

Over the past decade, Pet Fed has evolved into a 3-acre carnival, earning a Limca World Record as India’s largest pet carnival. Founded by Akshay Gupta to bridge the gap in events for pets and pet parents, it has become a vibrant celebration of all things furry and fabulous.

What to Expect

Organised in collaboration with ITC Nimyle, the two-day festival ensures a safe, chemical-free environment for your pets. Its hallmark is the incredible range of activities designed for pet lovers of all kinds.