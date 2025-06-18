The Pedro Pascal Effect: Therapy Energy Is the New Six-Pack, And 'Zaddy' Pedro Is The Most-Wanted Internet Crush

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal is a man who, for all scientific and sociological intents and purposes, should not have become the internet’s boyfriend. He is not classically handsome in the chisel-jawed sense. The Chilean-American actor is over 50, often scruffy, frequently seen wearing geeky spectacles and most notably, his sex appeal seems to lie squarely in the region of his worry lines. And yet, here we are. Women of the internet have collectively lost their minds over Pedro Pascal. They have declared him the prototype of a new kind of male desirability: emotionally intelligent, politically aware, unbothered by hyper-masculine nonsense, and capable of holding space for your feelings without trying to fix them with a wrench.

In years past, we celebrated a different kind of man. The six-pack, the swagger, the mysterious inability to communicate except via smoulder. Women were expected to decode emotion from clenched jaws and furrowed brows; neither of which usually turned out to be particularly deep. But Pedro is the anti-alpha. His forehead wrinkles are worry lines. He feels things. He has “therapy energy”. You get the sense that he would not only notice when you’re upset but might also ask, “Do you want to talk about it, or should I just sit here with you?”

Internet users have nicknamed the actor 'Zaddy' (Getty Images)

From Internet Daddy to Feminist Fantasy

One could argue that this cultural turn began during the early waves of his fame in Game of Thrones and Narcos, but the real ignition switch was lit by his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. In both, he plays hardened caretakers who grow softer and more vulnerable through the act of protecting someone else. Women are now fawning over a man because he plays a great surrogate dad.

In his latest film The Materialists, Pascal plays a self-effacing, romantically complicated man in a world obsessed with status and shine. The irony, of course, is that Pascal himself could easily be in that world but remains oddly immune to its toxicity. He brings sincerity to characters that would be obnoxious in lesser hands. Pedro makes them hot.

There was even a Pedro Pascal Lookalike Contest held in the US on Father's Day. When Pedro showed up at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in a sleeveless black tee, the internet exploded. Memes, gifs, X threads about his arms and his unabashed comfort in his skin flooded social media. Here was a man, confidently middle-aged, not trying to look younger but showing up exactly as he is.

For decades, society has been punishing women for ageing while rewarding men for little more than existing, and here was a rare and refreshing moment of equality. Pedro’s appeal is not predicated on unattainable youth. Quite the opposite: it’s a celebration of earned wisdom and visible ageing.

Therapy Energy Is the New Six-Pack

Pedro has spoken publicly and with heartfelt conviction about his transgender sister, Lux Pascal. He shows up for her consistently with support, affection, and a social media post or three. What Pedro Pascal symbolizes (beyond good lighting and great eyebrows) is the rise of a new masculinity. It’s the kind where vulnerability is sexy. Where he shows up not with flowers and false bravado, but with the offer to walk your dog because you’ve had a rough day. In an era of emotional inflation, Pedro Pascal has become the rarest of things: a man who’s not afraid of softness.

This shift in attraction preferences is cultural. It means that the next generation of women might grow up with different romantic expectations of kindness and companionship. So, to all the men out there panicking about your abs and hairline: relax. Read a book. Go to therapy. Learn to make soup. That’s the real sex appeal now. If you end up with a few forehead wrinkles? Even better. You might just become someone’s Pedro.