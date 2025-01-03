From Payal Kapadia’s Historic Moment To The Bear’s Domination: Here’s Why The 82nd Golden Globe Awards Are Must-Watch

Roll out the red carpet—or curl up with your coziest blanket—because Hollywood’s biggest night is here! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards promises to dazzle with its signature mix of glamour, iconic fashion, and unforgettable moments. This star-studded event celebrates the best in film and TV, from surprise wins to heartfelt speeches that leave everyone buzzing. The award ceremony is scheduled to stream live on January 6, 2025 at 6.30 AM IST on Lionsgate Play. Set your alarms and get your popcorn ready!

Here’s why this year’s Golden Globes are an absolute must-watch:

Payal Kapadia’s historic nomination

India is making history! For the first time, an Indian filmmaker, Payal Kapadia, has secured nominations in two prestigious categories: Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) for her critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light. Having wowed audiences at Cannes and dominated the global box office, Kapadia is now a trailblazer on one of the world’s biggest stages. With the spotlight firmly on her, this moment is monumental for Indian cinema.

Nikki Glaser’s comedy debut

Prepare for an evening of non-stop laughs as the hilarious Nikki Glaser makes her debut as host of the Golden Globes. Known for her razor-sharp humor and unforgettable stand-up specials, Nikki promises to turn the ceremony into a comedy masterclass. Her witty, no-holds-barred style will leave audiences in stitches, making this one of the most entertaining award shows in recent memory.

Stunning nominations to watch

Leading the charge of nominations is Jacques Audiard’s musical masterpiece, Emilia Pérez, with an impressive 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist with 7, and the gripping drama Conclave with 6. In TV, the culinary sensation The Bear dominates with 5 nominations, cementing its status as the year’s breakout hit. With such fierce competition, expect surprising upsets and thrilling victories that will keep everyone talking.

A night of show-stopping fashion

The Golden Globes aren’t just about awards; they’re a runway for Hollywood’s most glamorous stars. From dazzling gowns to bold fashion statements, expect nothing short of spectacular style moments from celebs like Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez, and Jeremy Allen White. Whether you’re here for the awards or the jaw-dropping couture, the fashion alone is worth tuning in for!

Test your predictions

Think you know who will win? This year’s nominations feature a thrilling mix of fan-favorites and critical darlings, from Only Murders in the Building to Shogun and The Substance. Will your picks claim the gold, or will there be a twist no one saw coming? Watch the live broadcast and earn those bragging rights when your predictions come true!