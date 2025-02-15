ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Parinirvana Day 2025: A Walk Through Kushinagar, The Sacred Town Where Lord Buddha Gave His Final Sermon And Breathed His Last

On Parinirvana Day, as we honour Lord Buddha’s passing into final nirvana, we retrace his steps to the sacred land of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

A statue of Lord Buddha reclining on his final day on earth in Kushinagar
Kushinagar is where Lord Buddha gave his final sermon and attained Parinirvana (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Parinirvana Day commemorates the day Buddha passed away and reached final nirvana. It is often misunderstood as a final extinction. In the teachings of Lord Buddha, Parinirvana is the ultimate freedom: the release from all forms of clinging, from the illusion of a separate self, and from the cycle of birth and death.

The story of Kushinagar (where Buddha attained Parinirvana) begins not with grandeur, but with humility. It was here, under the shade of twin sal trees, that Lord Buddha chose to depart from this world. After 45 years of teaching the Dharma, of guiding countless beings toward liberation, he knew his time had come. This is a sacred space where Lord Buddha’s physical form merged with the infinite, where the cycle of birth and death was transcended, and where the essence of his teachings became eternally alive.

Back then Kushinagar was a small, unassuming town. It was not a busy metropolis like Vaishali or Rajgir, nor a spiritual hub like Bodh Gaya. Yet, it was here that the Buddha chose to enter Parinirvana, his final release from the cycle of samsara. Why Kushinagar? Perhaps it was its simplicity that called to him. Or perhaps it was the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy, as the Buddha himself had foretold that this would be the place of his final repose.

Sacred Sites of Kushinagar

On arriving in Kushinagar, the first thing that strikes you is the palpable sense of serenity. The town is imbued with a quiet energy, as if the very earth remembers the Buddha’s final moments. The centrepiece of Kushinagar is the Mahaparinirvana Temple, which houses a colossal statue of the reclining Buddha. This statue is carved from a single block of red sandstone. It captures the Buddha in his final moments, lying on his right side, his head resting on his hand. The Buddha’s expression is not one of sorrow or fear, but of tranquility. It symbolises that death is not an end, but a return to the source from which we all arise.

Adjacent to the temple is the Ramabhar Stupa, a large mound that marks the spot where the Buddha’s body was cremated. The stupa rises like a sentinel, its bricks bearing witness to centuries of devotion for 2,500 years.

Nearby, the Mathakuar Shrine is believed to be the place where the Buddha delivered his final sermon. It is said that even in his last hours, he continued to teach his disciples. His final words were reportedly about being a light unto oneself, to rely on the Dharma as a guide, and to strive for nirvana.

Tips For Travellers

For those who wish to follow in the Buddha’s footsteps, Kushinagar is accessible yet retains an air of timelessness. The town is well-connected by road and rail, with the nearest airport in Gorakhpur, about 50 kilometers away. Accommodations range from simple guesthouses to more comfortable lodgings, catering to pilgrims and travellers alike.

When visiting Kushinagar, it is best to arrive with an open heart and a mindful presence. Take time to sit quietly in the Mahaparinirvana Temple, to walk slowly around the Ramabhar Stupa, and to meditate under the sal trees. Engage with the local monks and nuns, who carry forward the Buddha’s teachings with unwavering devotion.

As we commemorate Parinirvana Day, let us remember that the Buddha’s journey did not end in Kushinagar... it transcended it. His teachings continue to illuminate the path for countless beings, guiding them toward the freedom he realized.

Read more:

  1. National Tourism Day 2025: A Month-by-Month Guide To India’s Best Destinations
  2. Beginner’s Guide To Assam, #4 In New York Times' List Of Best Travel Spots In The World This Year
  3. Hyd & Seek: What’s On In Hyderabad This Weekend? Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Ritviz And A Harry Potter Meetup

Parinirvana Day commemorates the day Buddha passed away and reached final nirvana. It is often misunderstood as a final extinction. In the teachings of Lord Buddha, Parinirvana is the ultimate freedom: the release from all forms of clinging, from the illusion of a separate self, and from the cycle of birth and death.

The story of Kushinagar (where Buddha attained Parinirvana) begins not with grandeur, but with humility. It was here, under the shade of twin sal trees, that Lord Buddha chose to depart from this world. After 45 years of teaching the Dharma, of guiding countless beings toward liberation, he knew his time had come. This is a sacred space where Lord Buddha’s physical form merged with the infinite, where the cycle of birth and death was transcended, and where the essence of his teachings became eternally alive.

Back then Kushinagar was a small, unassuming town. It was not a busy metropolis like Vaishali or Rajgir, nor a spiritual hub like Bodh Gaya. Yet, it was here that the Buddha chose to enter Parinirvana, his final release from the cycle of samsara. Why Kushinagar? Perhaps it was its simplicity that called to him. Or perhaps it was the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy, as the Buddha himself had foretold that this would be the place of his final repose.

Sacred Sites of Kushinagar

On arriving in Kushinagar, the first thing that strikes you is the palpable sense of serenity. The town is imbued with a quiet energy, as if the very earth remembers the Buddha’s final moments. The centrepiece of Kushinagar is the Mahaparinirvana Temple, which houses a colossal statue of the reclining Buddha. This statue is carved from a single block of red sandstone. It captures the Buddha in his final moments, lying on his right side, his head resting on his hand. The Buddha’s expression is not one of sorrow or fear, but of tranquility. It symbolises that death is not an end, but a return to the source from which we all arise.

Adjacent to the temple is the Ramabhar Stupa, a large mound that marks the spot where the Buddha’s body was cremated. The stupa rises like a sentinel, its bricks bearing witness to centuries of devotion for 2,500 years.

Nearby, the Mathakuar Shrine is believed to be the place where the Buddha delivered his final sermon. It is said that even in his last hours, he continued to teach his disciples. His final words were reportedly about being a light unto oneself, to rely on the Dharma as a guide, and to strive for nirvana.

Tips For Travellers

For those who wish to follow in the Buddha’s footsteps, Kushinagar is accessible yet retains an air of timelessness. The town is well-connected by road and rail, with the nearest airport in Gorakhpur, about 50 kilometers away. Accommodations range from simple guesthouses to more comfortable lodgings, catering to pilgrims and travellers alike.

When visiting Kushinagar, it is best to arrive with an open heart and a mindful presence. Take time to sit quietly in the Mahaparinirvana Temple, to walk slowly around the Ramabhar Stupa, and to meditate under the sal trees. Engage with the local monks and nuns, who carry forward the Buddha’s teachings with unwavering devotion.

As we commemorate Parinirvana Day, let us remember that the Buddha’s journey did not end in Kushinagar... it transcended it. His teachings continue to illuminate the path for countless beings, guiding them toward the freedom he realized.

Read more:

  1. National Tourism Day 2025: A Month-by-Month Guide To India’s Best Destinations
  2. Beginner’s Guide To Assam, #4 In New York Times' List Of Best Travel Spots In The World This Year
  3. Hyd & Seek: What’s On In Hyderabad This Weekend? Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Ritviz And A Harry Potter Meetup

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARINIRVANA DAY 2025BUDDHATRAVELKUSHINAGARPARINIRVANA DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.