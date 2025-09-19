ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How A Pioneering Indian Band That Never Released An Album Outsmarted The Music Industry In The 90s

But the real story of these shows is that they mark the comeback of vocalist Nitin Malik, who had to step away due to health issues last year. “At Hornbill Festival 2024, we actually went on stage with a young stand-in vocalist because Nitin couldn’t make it,” Subir recalls. “We did one more at Piano Man, and that was it. We refused so many shows this year. These gigs at Hard Rock are the first proper ones with Nitin back. That means a lot.”

If you’re in Hyderabad on Sunday, you’ve got a choice to make: watch the India-Pakistan match or go to Hard Rock Café Hitech City and see Parikrama. Of course, if you’re a Parikrama fan, you probably don’t see that as a choice at all. For Subir Malik, founder and organist of the band, the coincidence is familiar. “The last time we played in Hyderabad, two years ago, there was a cricket match clashing with our gig. This Sunday it’s India-Pakistan again. What are the odds!” he tells ETV Bharat. They will also be playing at Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru the previous day, Saturday, September 20.

Parikrama turns 35 next June, a milestone that feels almost surreal when you consider they’re a band that sings English songs in India and somehow stayed relevant across generations. “It’s not something we take for granted,” Subir says. “Just the fact that we’re still here, still playing to packed venues... it matters.”

In true Parikrama style, their history is littered with eccentric choices. Unlike most bands that scramble to put out albums, Parikrama never released one. “We had a lot of originals, but in the 90s we came up with our own strategy,” Subir explains. “We used to record entire concerts—covers, originals, the lot—on 90-minute cassette tapes. Then we’d send CDs to colleges before shows and tell them: rip them, copy them, share them. On our website we actually wrote: We believe in piracy (but only for our own music). And it worked! People knew our songs before we even hit the stage.”

It’s the sort of thing that made them look like prophets of music distribution before streaming existed. Subir remembers Peter Gabriel’s office writing to them after their Iron Maiden tour, saying Parikrama had predicted the future. Speaking of Iron Maiden—yes, they opened for them in 2007, starting with one show in Bengaluru that turned into a full tour, including Download Festival in the UK. “Maiden even came to our green room to meet us after that first gig,” Subir says, still sounding amazed.

Subir Malik, founder and organist of Parikrama, has fond memories of playing in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Floyd, Wizards, and a Few Surprises This Weekend

So what can fans expect this weekend? The setlist will be the familiar Parikrama blend of originals and covers, with Pink Floyd always finding a place. Songs like Demons of Time and Days of the Wizard are set to feature, with Adityan from King’s Code guesting on stage. “We’ve always believed no Parikrama set is complete without Floyd,” Subir grins.

The venues matter. Hard Rock Café has been part of the band’s journey for years, right from when the first branch opened in India under JSM Corporation. “It was always the first venue we thought of,” Subir says. Hyderabad too is full of memories for the band, from playing 10 Downing Street in the 90s to Banjara Hills in the 2010s. “There’s history there,” he adds.

But for Subir, the biggest thrill is simply being back on stage with Nitin, playing to audiences that have grown up with Parikrama and those discovering them anew. “That’s the best part of these 35 years... every show feels like we’re starting again.”