Grammy Nominated Flutist Pandit Ronu Majumdar Received Padma Shri, Says 'I Didn't Know I Was Getting The Award'

When Pandit Ronu Majumdar lifts the bansuri to his lips, the world listens. Pandit Ronu Majumdar, a maestro whose music transcends boundaries, is the creator of such celestial harmonies. Born with the rare gift of transforming air into art, he has elevated the humble bamboo flute to a revered instrument of global admiration. Rooted in the ancient traditions of Indian classical music, yet unafraid to explore modern music, Pandit Majumdar weaves magic with every note. With his music, he invites listeners into a world of serenity, emotion, and transcendence. His music is not merely heard—it is felt, a spiritual experience that lingers long after the performance ends. In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the arts, he is conferred with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours on January 26, 2025.

"Until January 25, I didn't know I was receiving the Padma Shri. I was in Bengaluru for a performance when a group of officers came to my home in Mumbai. They informed my wife with flowers that the Home Ministry had confirmed my name for the award. When she informed me over a call, I was in tears. It was a long due," recalls the musician and says that this is like a tonic for him at 62 to continue to perform and work hard. "This is like a tonic for me that will motivate me to continue for another 25 years. It has brought more responsibility as I have to give it back to society now," he says.

Music in his genes

Born in Varanasi, a city steeped in spiritual and cultural heritage, and making Mumbai his home, Pandit Majumdar was destined to resonate with the musical vibrations surrounding him. Under the tutelage of his father, Dr Bhanu Majumdar, and later the legendary vocalist Pandit Vijay Raghav Rao, he honed his skills and mastered the intricate nuances of Indian classical music.

"My birthplace introduced me to the culture of music. I got the right to music in Varanasi but I moved to Mumbai in 1973 and the city has given me everything. I think Mumbai is my place – my Karma Bhumi (place of work)," muses the recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademy award.

What sets Pandit Majumdar apart is his ability to balance tradition with innovation. While deeply rooted in the Maihar gharana, his music reflects a willingness to experiment—collaborating with artists across genres and continents. Whether performing a soul-stirring raga at dawn or merging the bansuri’s sound with contemporary jazz and world music, his versatility is admirable. Over the years, Pandit Majumdar has performed at the most prestigious stages globally, including Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center in New York, and the Royal Albert Hall in London. His collaborations with stalwarts like Ravi Shankar, George Harrison, Ry Cooder, Larry Coryell, and Bela Fleck on the album Tabula Rasa, earned him the coveted Grammy nomination.

Pandit Ronu Majumdar (ETV Bharat)

"Collaborating with other artists has evolved me a great deal. I have learned to be more open to new things. It has taught me to be humble. I feel I have become a much better person because of working with different artists," shares the flautist, who was given honorary citizenship by the US government. However, Pandit Majumdar surrendered. "I am proud of being an Indian citizen and my contribution to India is much bigger than anything. Padma Shri is a bigger honour for me than Grammy as it comes from my own country," he adds.

Blending traditional with modern

In his illustrious career as a musician, Pandit Majumdar has been part of many Bollywood music compositions including the melodious Kuchh Na Kaho from the movie 1942: A Love Story featuring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala. He credits his Bollywood journey to noted musician R D Burman and says music in all forms is beautiful. "We can not claim that classical music is good and Bollywood music is not. I have learned to respect and play all kinds of music and I thoroughly enjoy them. However, classical music should be preserved in its purest form otherwise we will lose the essence of Indian music and tradition. We can't afford to lose that," insists the musician.

When asked about the evolving settings of the performances from the decade-old baithaks in proscenium theatres to open air retreats, Pandit Majumdar says that changing in venue doesn't make any difference to the music. "The whole concept of private sponsorships has brought in many changes, which I like. Thinking out of the box is not wrong. The young generation needs new packaging with similar products so the music doesn't change even when it is played in the open or on the backdrop of the Himalayas," opines the musician.

Beyond performance, he is a mentor and torchbearer, nurturing the next generation of musicians while ensuring that the soul of Indian classical music thrives in the modern world. "To make another Ronu Majumdar, there has to be someone in the making," says the founder of Ronu Majumdar Flute Foundation where he trains students in Gurukul tradition.