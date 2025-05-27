ETV Bharat / lifestyle

NCPA Brings Acclaimed Bansuri Player Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's Journey to Life With Theatrical Homage

File photo of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia with bansuri players Suchismita Chatterjee and Debopriya Chatterjee, who will be performing in the production ( ETV Bharat )

Step into the musical universe of a flute maestro as Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage takes the stage at NCPA's Tata Theatre. This compelling production traces Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's extraordinary journey from Allahabad to international acclaim, revealing how his innovative techniques revolutionised the bamboo flute and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

For over six decades, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has remained synonymous with the bamboo flute, elevating the instrument to unprecedented heights through his innovative techniques. The production traces pivotal moments in his remarkable career: from his early days in Allahabad and his tenure at All India Radio in Cuttack, to his transformative arrival in Mumbai and subsequent rise in Hindi cinema.

The performance illuminates Chaurasia's significant collaborations with renowned music directors, his pioneering partnership with santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma, his journey into classical music under the tutelage of Annapurna Devi, and his international accolades. The dramatic narrative unfolds alongside live renditions of famous film compositions from Amar Prem, Taj Mahal, Guide, Silsila, Chandni, and Lamhe; works that showcase the maestro's distinctive artistic imprint.