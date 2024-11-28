Fawad Khan Birthday Special: From Zaroon To Vikram Singh Rathod, 5 Roles That Made Everyone Fall For The Pakistani Actor

Fawad Khan, a Pakistani actor became a household name after his most talked about show Zindagi Gulzar Hai. As Zaroon he wowed audiences as well as critics with his acting prowess. His female fan following grew overnight, which also opened the neighbouring border for actors to work. Khan worked in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The actor has done some of the superhit movies and television shows in Pakistan making him one of the most versatile actors of the 21st century that Pakistan has produced. Marking his birthday on November 29, we list down to a list of shows and films that made the actor one of the most popular and loved actors from Pakistan.

Zaroon Junaid in Zindagi Gulzar Hai

One of the most popular shows of Pakistan and India, Zindagi Gulzar Hai featured Khan, who is still loved as Zaroon in the show. As a character which transforms from arrogant man to a considerate husband, his character is relatable. Some of the touching events in the show are when Zaroon expresses his love for the wife through romantic gestures that resonate with the audience making him relatable and idealistic.

Jamal Ahmed in Behadd

One of the popular Pakistani dramas Behadd features Fawad Khan as its leading man, Jamal Ahmed. His character shows compassion toward a single mother and her daughter which resonated with many women. His charming personality with comforting presence along with his style is well reflected through his humble and grounded personality.

Shehryar in Barzakh

Touted as one of his best performances, Khan plays Shehryay, a protagonist featuring nuanced portrayal of love, loss and redemption. His character connected with audiences on an emotional level. Viewers admire his resilience and humanity as he confronts life's fragility and universal emotions.

Vikram Singh Rathore in Khoobsurat

Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan as the protagonists, Khoobsurat happened to be Khan's first movie in India and Bollywood. The film did well at the box office and it was also because Indian audiences loved Khan as the Royal prince in the film and how beautifully he portrayed the character.

Rahul Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons

If you haven't watched this movie, then you are missing out on something really interesting. The movie is brilliantly made with some of the wonderful actors from Bollywood and adding Fawad Khan in the team only makes this movie better. Khan, clearly moved away from his comfort zone to play a gay character with utmost sensibilities.