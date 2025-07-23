Remembering Rock Music's Mischievous Monarch Ozzy Osbourne, The Black Sabbath Frontman Who Co-Created The Blueprints For Heavy Metal

Ozzy Osbourne is the kind of tumultuous, addictive story you couldn’t make up if societal taboos still held any sway. He passed away due to age-related illnesses on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76, surrounded by family and love, but not without that trademark gnarly grin. Tributes are flowing in from Elton John, Metallica, sports leagues, and fans worldwide honouring their Prince of Darkness. Ozzy was a one-of-a-kind ringleader in the circus of rock – the “Prince of Darkness” who bit the heads off bats and fundamentalist expectations.

Working Class Legend

Born John Michael Osbourne in 1948 in gritty Aston, Birmingham, Ozzy channeled that smokestack despair into founding Black Sabbath in 1968. Their first five albums (beginning with the self-titled Black Sabbath and followed by Paranoid and Master of Reality) didn’t so much herald metal as deliver it with industrial-grade intensity. Sabbath tackled real-world heaviness head-on, and Ozzy, with his eerie vocals and wild persona, made it feel personal.

Solo Career

When he was ousted in 1979, Ozzy popped back with Blizzard of Ozz in 1980 and forged a solo path full of theatrical riffs and operatic swagger. Hits like Crazy Train and No More Tears made him a metal god in his own right. It was album after album, 13 in total, making him the only rock noble to be inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; once with Sabbath, once alone.

Mayhem and Reality TV

If biting bats was showmanship, The Osbournes reality show took it kitchen-table real. Watching Ozzy trying to figure out parenting and profanity on MTV was weird but warm, like watching a beloved nightmare figure discovering daytime reruns. It made him so much more than a rockstar.

Last Curtain Call

Parkinson’s disease, quad-bike accidents, spinal operations, he fought them all. Yet on July 5, 2025, in Birmingham, he gamely returned to the stage for 'Back to the Beginning,' a final charity send-off with Black Sabbath. Sitting on a makeshift throne, he declared “I am Iron Man — go fking crazy!” before his voice gave him one last bow.

Ozzy at the final charity send-off concert with Black Sabbath (Getty Images)

In his final interview, Ozzy defined his legacy simply: survival. And survive he did. Not just the wild nights, but decades of perils and pain.

Ozzy’s Career Highlights