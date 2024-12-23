ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Make Your Outdoor Space Eco-Friendly With These Sustainable Furniture Ideas

Outdoor décor is no longer just about aesthetics; it’s about creating spaces that align with your values. Sustainable outdoor furniture is revolutionising patio, garden, and balcony design by combining eco-conscious materials with contemporary styles. From outdoor sofas and dining setups to daybeds and loungers to mini waterfalls, there is a lot you can do to create your own outdoor oasis. "Sustainability further goes beyond material particularly with regard to the longevity of the outdoor furniture," says Rahul Jindal of Loom Crafts, whose experties lies in designing eco-friendly homes.

Eco-friendly concepts to elevate your outdoor living spaces

Sustainability in outdoor décor combines style, durability, and environmental responsibility. Whether you have a sprawling backyard, cosy patio, or urban balcony, incorporating sustainable furniture transforms your space into a chic and eco-conscious haven. Here are some ideas to inspire your outdoor setup:

Reclaimed wood furniture

Opt for dining tables, benches, or lounge chairs crafted from reclaimed wood like teak or oak. These materials are not only durable and weather-resistant but also add rustic charm to your space.

Bamboo essentials

Bamboo is fast-growing, renewable, and naturally resilient to outdoor conditions. Consider bamboo coffee tables, loungers, or side tables for a lightweight yet sturdy option.

Recycled plastic designs

Furniture made from recycled ocean plastics or HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) is stylish, weatherproof, and easy to maintain. These materials come in various designs, including Adirondack chairs, modular sofas, and vibrant stools.