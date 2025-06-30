ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Indian Web Series Are Driving A New Era Of Regal Menswear In Fashion

The male characters in 'Taj: Divided by Blood' have their own unique styling ( ETV Bharat )

Indian web series are not just serving up juicy plotlines, palace intrigues, and slow-mo betrayals, they’re also doing something far more unexpected: redefining how Indian men dress.

OTT platforms have become the new fashion week. Only this time, the runway walks through history, culture, and your living room. Today’s OTT characters are styled with intent. Every angrakha and achkan reflects a character arc.

With designers and stylists going full throttle, regal menswear—think royal sherwanis, velvet bandhgalas, angrakhas that could double as superhero capes—is making a serious comeback. And, more surprisingly, men are wearing it for real. From Nawabi vibes to neo-Maharaja aesthetics, regal menswear is no longer something you rent from Chandni Chowk. It’s something you aspire to, something you invest in, and most importantly, something you relate to.

We spoke to Ravi Gupta, Creative Designer and Director at Gargee Designer’s for insights on this OTT-wardrobe-meets-real-life revolution.

1. Character-Driven Styling

We used to dress like film stars. Now, we dress like streaming stars. “Take Shehzada Khan and other male characters from Taj: Divided by Blood,” says Gupta, “He entered wearing velvet angrakhas layered with zardozi shawls like he owned every inch of the Mughal empire.” That look alone sparked a spike in Google searches for “royal sherwani” and “velvet stole for men.”

Designer’s Tip: “When creating a wardrobe for a wedding or formal event, draw inspiration from your personality, just as OTT stylists do for characters,” Gupta advises.

2. Royal Silhouettes

Remember when Jodhpuris were reserved for political uncles and your school principal? Not anymore.

From angrakhas to asymmetrical sherwanis, stylists are blending historical styles with modern tailoring, creating looks that are less “period drama” and more “CEO with culture.” Web series have given royal Indian silhouettes a Netflix glow-up. Maharaj Aviraaj 'Fizzy' Singh (Ishaan Khatter) in The Royals isn't stuck in a rut of traditional wear.