Indian Web Series Are Driving A New Era Of Regal Menswear In Fashion

Indian web series are not just serving up juicy plotlines, palace intrigues, and slow-mo betrayals, they’re also doing something far more unexpected: redefining how Indian men dress.
OTT platforms have become the new fashion week. Only this time, the runway walks through history, culture, and your living room. Today’s OTT characters are styled with intent. Every angrakha and achkan reflects a character arc.
With designers and stylists going full throttle, regal menswear—think royal sherwanis, velvet bandhgalas, angrakhas that could double as superhero capes—is making a serious comeback. And, more surprisingly, men are wearing it for real. From Nawabi vibes to neo-Maharaja aesthetics, regal menswear is no longer something you rent from Chandni Chowk. It’s something you aspire to, something you invest in, and most importantly, something you relate to.
We spoke to Ravi Gupta, Creative Designer and Director at Gargee Designer’s for insights on this OTT-wardrobe-meets-real-life revolution.
1. Character-Driven Styling
We used to dress like film stars. Now, we dress like streaming stars. “Take Shehzada Khan and other male characters from Taj: Divided by Blood,” says Gupta, “He entered wearing velvet angrakhas layered with zardozi shawls like he owned every inch of the Mughal empire.” That look alone sparked a spike in Google searches for “royal sherwani” and “velvet stole for men.”
Designer’s Tip: “When creating a wardrobe for a wedding or formal event, draw inspiration from your personality, just as OTT stylists do for characters,” Gupta advises.
2. Royal Silhouettes
Remember when Jodhpuris were reserved for political uncles and your school principal? Not anymore.
From angrakhas to asymmetrical sherwanis, stylists are blending historical styles with modern tailoring, creating looks that are less “period drama” and more “CEO with culture.” Web series have given royal Indian silhouettes a Netflix glow-up. Maharaj Aviraaj 'Fizzy' Singh (Ishaan Khatter) in The Royals isn't stuck in a rut of traditional wear.
Designer’s Tip: “Don’t shy away from layering or mixing textured fabrics like raw silk, velvet,” says Gupta. “Even a muted palette can feel regal with the right silhouette and craftsmanship.”
3. Statement Accessories Are Back
Back in the day, if a man wore a brooch, it was either a politician or a 90s villain. Today? Brooches are hot property. Thanks to stylists on OTT shows, accessories like sarpech-style brooches (traditional turban ornament associated with royalty), mojris, heritage buttons, and embroidered stoles are having a moment. Rocket Boys’ Jim Sarbh made antique lapel pins look like they belonged on a space mission.
Designer’s Tip: “Accessories finish the story,” Gupta says. “We often design custom buttons, stoles, and mojaris to create a cohesive look. Style is in the details.”
4. The Influence on Grooms & Groomsmen
Gone are the days when grooms picked a sherwani two days before the wedding while munching on samosas. Today’s grooms arrive with screenshots, Pinterest boards, and a mood. From OTT-inspired double-layered bandhgalas to Mughal-style sherwanis in black and gold, grooms want to look like they stepped out of a digital period piece. Groomsmen aren’t far behind. There’s an entire subculture now where the “boy gang” coordinates their looks based on their Netflix viewing history.
Designer’s Tip: “Take a cinematic approach to your wedding look,” says Gupta. “Think of your outfit as a scene-stealer. We’re seeing a rise in storyboard-led consultations where a groom’s attire tells his narrative arc.”
5. Everyday Luxe
OTT has made it okay (cool, even) to wear regal styles outside of weddings. Men are pairing Nehru jackets with jeans, throwing on silk kurtas for house parties, and wearing bandhgalas to office Diwali parties like they’re running for President (of Style). In short, the line between festive wear and daily wear is getting blurrier than the ending of Made In Heaven.
Designer’s Tip: “One piece can elevate your look,” Ravi points out. “A structured bandhgala jacket, for example, pairs beautifully with formal trousers or denims, giving you a fusion of old-world charm and modern charisma.”
So the next time you’re scrolling through your favourite web series and you see a character walk in wearing a velvet bandhgala with hand-embroidered buttons and a brooding backstory, don’t just admire it. Own it. Because whether you're a groom, a groomsman, or just a guy looking to impress your crush at a sangeet, remember fashion isn’t just about what you wear. It’s about how epic your scene is.
