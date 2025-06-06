Operation Sindoor Reaches PM Modi's Residence As He Plants 'Sindoor' Tree; Here's The Story Behind This Tropical Shrub

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 with the aim of protecting the Earth's environment. To mark the day Prime Minister Modi planted a Sindoor sapling at his residence in New Delhi.

This comes days after the Indian Armed Forces carried out 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan as a response to the Pahalgam Attack on April 22. The operation received global attention and now Prime Minister Modi has planted a tree called 'Sindoor' making the operation more significant.

A video of Prime Minister Modi planting the sapling was posted on his Instagram page. The video of him planting the sapling, filling the hole with soil and pouring water has gone viral, crossing 15 million views as we write.

Gift of Sindoor

During his recent visit to Kutch in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi posted on his X page that women who participated in the 1971 war gifted him a sindoor tree. 'The brave mothers-sisters of Kutch, who set a wonderful example of bravery and valor in the 1971 war, recently gifted me a sindoor plant during my recent visit to Gujarat.'

"I had the privilege of planting that sapling at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on World Environment Day. This sapling will continue to be a powerful symbol of courage and inspiration for the woman power of our country," the post reads.

What Is Sindoor Tree:

The Sindoor plant is botanically known as 'Bixa orellana'. This small to medium-sized plant is generally found in tropical regions of Central America. Its most important feature is its seeds, which make it bright red in colour. When the fruits of this plant dry, they split open to reveal the red seeds inside. It is from these seeds that an orange-red dye is made. It is known as 'annatto'. This dye is used in food products and cosmetics, especially in the Indian culture of applying vermilion (saffron) to the forehead.

The Sindoor plant is botanically known as 'Bixa orellana'. This small to medium-sized plant is generally found in tropical regions of Central America (Getty Images)

According to a study published in the journal NCBI, 70% of natural pigments used in foods are made from the seeds of this plant .

The Sindoor plant is also grown as an ornamental plant. Its leaves are broad and the flowers are pink or white. Apart from being used as a dye, the leaves of this plant also have medicinal properties. Studies suggest that its leaves and seeds are used in some traditional medicine for digestive and skin diseases. It is an easy-to-grow plant and has many uses, making it important in gardens and agricultural lands.

Americans Used make tea from the Sindoor plant leaves

The Sindoor plant is rich in carotenoids, terpenoids, tocotrienols and flavonoids. The study says that the leaves of this plant were used to make tea by the Native Americans. They were also used as a medicine for headaches, heartburn, indigestion, diarrhea, fever, bacterial diseases, jaundice, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the study titled Bixa orellana L. and its implications in human health: Perspectives and new trends .

It is also mentioned that the vermilion plant is the second most used dye worldwide, next to saffron. The dye (annatto) extracted from the seeds of this plant has various benefits beyond color. A 2003 study published in the NCBI journal found that annatto extracts inhibited the growth of various bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli.

A 2016 study found that pork processed with annatto powder had low microbial growth and remained intact for up to 14 days .

Various studies have shown that extracts of this pigment can suppress cancer cell growth, induce cell death in human prostate, pancreatic, liver, and skin cancer cells, and inhibit the growth of other types of cancer. Annatto is high in carotenoids, which may be beneficial for eye health, according to a 2018 NCBI study.