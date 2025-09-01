Onam 2025: The Art Of Serving And Eating Onam Sadya

A banana leaf packed with 10 to 18 curries and at least two varieties of payasam is enough to fill you up just by looking at it. But a Sadya isn’t just about food, it is about following a set way of serving and eating.

The traditional Sadya usually includes parippu, pappadam, ghee, sambhar, kalan, rasam, moru, aviyal, thoran, erissery, olan, kichadi, pachadi, kootu curry, ginger pickle, lemon and mango pickles, banana chips, jaggery-coated banana fritters, ada pradhaman, palada, parippu pradhaman, semiya payasam, pal payasam, and more. Payasam can have one, two, or sometimes even more varieties.

There’s a saying: “If you make aviyal properly, you don’t need anything else with rice.” In South Kerala, kichadi made with cucumber, ash gourd, or okra is a favourite. In Central and North Kerala, kootu curry made with yam, raw banana, and ash gourd takes the spotlight. In Kannur, many people even add non-vegetarian dishes to their Onam Sadya. Each region has its own style and preference.

Dishes Served In A Onam Sadya

Order of the dishes on the leaf (ETV Bharat)

Banana chips Sharkkara varatti (jaggery-coated chips) Banana Pappadam Salt Inji curry (ginger curry) Lemon pickle Mango pickle White kichadi Olan Red kichadi Madhura curry (sweet curry) Theeyal Kalan Mezhukkupuratti (stir-fry) Thoran Aviyal Kootu curry Rice Parippu Ghee Sambhar Ada pradhaman Wheat payasam Pulissery Rasam Moru

How Sadya Is Served

No matter how many curries you have, elders say the real skill is in serving the Sadya properly. The idea is that every dish should be given to the person at the right time, in the right order. Traditionally, dishes are arranged balancing sattvic and rajasic qualities, with sweets in between to harmonize the meal.

The banana leaf is placed with the tip to the left and the cut side to the right. Chips, sharkkara varatti, and pappadam go at the bottom left corner. Above them, ginger curry and pickles. Then kichadi, pachadi, aviyal, thoran, kootu curry, erissery, and olan. Kalan is served on the far right. Rice is placed in the centre. Parippu and ghee are served on the right half of the rice, eaten first with pappadam. After that comes sambhar, then pulissery. Once these are finished, payasam is served. After payasam, rice mixed with rasam and moru is eaten to complete the meal.

How Sadya Is Eaten

Onam Sadya is a complete, balanced meal – with carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals all included. There’s even an old saying: “Onam is to be known through its feast.” To enjoy it fully, you must eat it in the right way.

First, the Sadya is to be enjoyed with the eyes and the aroma. Then begin with rice, parippu, ghee, and pappadam. Next, move on to rice with sambhar. Then a handful of rice with aviyal, erissery, and the other side dishes. After this comes rice with pulissery.

A small portion of rice is set aside on the leaf for payasam. Once the payasam is finished, a little more rice with moru is eaten. Finally, the meal ends with a banana. Only then can you fold the leaf – a proper end to a grand feast.