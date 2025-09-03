10 Days Of Onam: What Happens On Each Day Of The Grand Festival? Onam Wishes, Greetings And Images To Share On Facebook And WhatsApp

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

When you think of Kerala, you probably picture backwaters, coconut trees, and appam with stew. But if you ask a Malayali what truly makes their heart beat faster, chances are they’ll say Onam. It’s Kerala’s biggest annual blockbuster. Imagine 10 days of celebrations, food that could feed an army, flowers everywhere, boat races, dances, and family reunions.

What Is Onam About?

At its heart, it’s about welcoming back King Mahabali: the mythical ruler who was so good, kind, and fair that even the Gods felt a little insecure. Legend goes that Mahabali visits his people once a year, and Onam is when Malayalis throw him the grandest welcome-home party possible.

Hindus, Christians, Muslims in Kerala all celebrate Onam together. It’s about abundance — of food, of family, of joy. It’s about remembering a time when a king ruled with kindness, not power trips. In today’s world, that reminder feels pretty important.

Happy Onam (Canva)

Quick Guide To 10 Days Of Onam

Onam isn’t just a one-day affair. It’s a 10-day festival, each day with its own vibe.

Day 1. Atham – The kick-off day. Houses get cleaned, the first flower carpets (pookkalam) are laid, and the mood is set.

Day 2. Chithira – More flowers added to the pookkalam. You can already smell Onam coming.