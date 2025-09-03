10 Days Of Onam: What Happens On Each Day Of The Grand Festival? Onam Wishes, Greetings And Images To Share On Facebook And WhatsApp

When you think of Kerala, you probably picture backwaters, coconut trees, and appam with stew. But if you ask a Malayali what truly makes their heart beat faster, chances are they’ll say Onam. It’s Kerala’s biggest annual blockbuster. Imagine 10 days of celebrations, food that could feed an army, flowers everywhere, boat races, dances, and family reunions.
What Is Onam About?
At its heart, it’s about welcoming back King Mahabali: the mythical ruler who was so good, kind, and fair that even the Gods felt a little insecure. Legend goes that Mahabali visits his people once a year, and Onam is when Malayalis throw him the grandest welcome-home party possible.
Hindus, Christians, Muslims in Kerala all celebrate Onam together. It’s about abundance — of food, of family, of joy. It’s about remembering a time when a king ruled with kindness, not power trips. In today’s world, that reminder feels pretty important.
Quick Guide To 10 Days Of Onam
Onam isn’t just a one-day affair. It’s a 10-day festival, each day with its own vibe.
Day 1. Atham – The kick-off day. Houses get cleaned, the first flower carpets (pookkalam) are laid, and the mood is set.
Day 2. Chithira – More flowers added to the pookkalam. You can already smell Onam coming.
Day 3. Chodhi – The designs get more elaborate. Everyone’s in festival mode now.
Day 4. Vishakam – A big day for markets. Families shop for feast ingredients. (And yes, Malayali moms haggle like pros.)
Day 5. Anizham – The day of boat races. The famous Vallamkali (snake boat race) happens around now. Think Olympics on water.
Day 6. Thriketa – This is the day that kids receive small gifts from relatives and flowers are added to the floral carpets.
Day 7. Moolam – Temple festivities, traditional dances, and the kitchens smell like heaven.
Day 8. Pooradam – The clay pyramids called Onathappan are placed in the pookkalam.
Day 9. Uthradom – Known as First Onam. It’s basically the festival’s big eve, full of excitement.
Day 10. Thiruvonam – The main day. Families gather, the legendary Onam Sadhya (feast on a banana leaf with numerous dishes) is eaten, prayers are said, games are played, and Mahabali is welcomed.
Wishes & Greetings for WhatsApp And Facebook
- May your life be filled with the colours of the pookkalam and the sweetness of the Onam Sadhya. Happy Onam!
- The flowers are blooming, the feasts are ready, and King Mahabali is here. Wishing everyone joy, prosperity and love this Onam.
- Happy Onam! May your home be filled with laughter, your heart with love, and your life with endless abundance.
- Onam is proof that the best things in life are simple: good food, good people, and good vibes. Have a fantastic celebration.
- Whether you are near or far, the spirit of Onam binds us together. Wishing my friends and family a colourful and blessed Onam.
- Sadhya on the leaf, flowers at the door, and happiness in the heart – that’s what Onam is all about. Jai Mahabali.