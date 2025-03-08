WATCH: On Women's Day, Nita Ambani Shares Her Diet And Fitness Routine; Asks Women To Prioritise Health

Mumbai: As India celebrates International Women’s Day today, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani delivered a powerful message to women, asking them to prioritise themselves, embrace strength, and take control of their well-being.

In a video message shared by Reliance Industries Limited on X, Nita Ambani, while sharing her fitness routine, urged women to listen to their bodies and make fitness a priority "because self-care isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity".

“When was the last time you did something just for yourself? Not for your family, not for work—just for you?" she is seen saying in the video.

"Unstoppable at 61! This International Women’s Day, Mrs. Nita Ambani shares her inspiring fitness journey and invites women of all ages to prioritize their health and wellbeing. With her dedicated workout routine, she shows us that age is just a number. Join the #StrongHERMovement and become stronger every day!" RIL wrote on X as it shared the video.

In the video, Nita Ambani advises women to take care of their health and bodies, especially in their 50s and 60s. “After the age of 30, women lose about 3-8% muscle mass per decade, and this accelerates as we age. We lose muscle, bone density, balance, mobility, and strength. Our metabolism and endurance goes down,” she says.

Nita Ambani's Fitness Routine

“Leg days are my favourite. I have the strong legs of a dancer. I have been practising Bharatanatyam since I was 6 years old, but I like to mix it up. Legs, upper body, back—each day focuses on a different part. I work out 5-6 days a week,” says Nita Ambani as she is seen exercising in the video.

"Mobility, flexibility, yoga, and core strength are a part of her daily routine. On some days, I add swimming and aqua exercises. And then, there are days when I enjoy myself and add an hour of dance. When I am travelling or if nothing else is available, I just like to walk. I walk around 5,000-7,000 steps," she is seen detailing her exercise routine. .

Nita Ambani's diet

“My diet is balanced. I am a vegetarian. My food is more organic and nature-based. It's very important to take protein, and I absolutely avoid sugar or sugar substitutes,” Nita Ambani reveals in the video.

Lastly, she added that when she exercises, she finds peace. Exercise keeps her in a ‘positive frame of mind the entire day’.

“It releases endorphins, the happy hormones that reduce stress. It's not just about lifting weights; it's about having the energy and stamina to cope with our daily life. For me, it's about lifting my grandchildren and keeping pace with them. It's not about fighting age; it's about owning it. If I can do this at 61, so can you. Take time out. Prioritize you. Show up for yourself. Just 30 minutes a day, four times a week,” she adds in the end.